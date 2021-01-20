In-demand Bournemouth ace attracts fresh interest amid recent West Ham and Tottenham interest

Burnley a plotting a move for Joshua King during the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The Bournemouth frontman is seemingly facing an uncertain future at the club with his contract situation looking likely to result in a move away.

King is out of contract at the end of the season and with no extension yet agreed it seems all-but certain that the forward will be moving on sooner rather than later.

Manchester United and Tottenham were both linked with a move last summer, while the likes of West Ham United and West Brom have both been credited with an interest during the January transfer window.

The Hammers were expected to make a move but reports suggested that the player’s wage demands proved to be a stumbling block in that pursuit.

As a result it seems that Burnley could be ready to swoop.

Football Insider claim that Sean Dyche is a big fan of the Norway international and could make a move this month with Bournemouth hoping to recoup a transfer fee rather than lose him for nothing.

Whether a deal can be struck between now and the end of the transfer window remains to be seen, but with the Clarets keen to add a forward to his ranks then this is certainly one that’s worth watching.

The Verdict

The future of Joshua King continues to dominate back pages during the January transfer window.

A move away from Bournemouth seems inevitable but it remains to be seen whether he’ll move on before the market closes on February 2.

Playing under Sean Dyche could be great for his career, but given the interest from some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.