‘In contention to start next game?’ – Many Derby fans highlight ‘only positive’ in Cardiff hammering

Derby County were hammered 4-0 by Cardiff City last night but many rams fans have highlighted the performance of 19-year-old Louie Watson as a lone positive.

The Bluebirds have been a different proposition entirely since the arrival of Mick McCarthy, having gone unbeaten and now won seven of their 10 games under his stewardship.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney rung the changes as he looked to freshen his side up after their hard-fought draw in the East Midlands derby on Friday but saw them swept aside by Cardiff.

Leandro Bacuna grabbed a brace, while Kieffer Moore found the net three minutes into the second half and Will Vaulks added a fourth in the 93rd minute.

It was a difficult and perhaps sobering evening for Rams fans, who have enjoyed some impressive performances on the pitch since Rooney’s permanent appointment.

The game was not without its positives, however, one of which being the performance of Watson – the teenager making just his third senior appearance for the club.

The attacking midfielder came on for the last 21 minutes and looked bright, indicating that he may be the latest young player set to impress at Pride Park.

He certainly seems to have won round the supporters, with many taking to Twitter to single him out for praise.

The highlights of the match provided by the two Louie's. Watson's 20 minutes, looked very good. And Sibley kicking Morrison in the face. Other than that definitely a night to forget #dcfc #dcfcfans — Chris Roe (@chris_roe78) March 2, 2021

Did like the look of Watson when he came on. Looks busy and wanted to get on the ball and try and make things happen — stace (@stace_dcfc) March 2, 2021

Need to put that behind us and quickly, starting Saturday. Only positive tonight was Louie Watson. Lose on Saturday and things quickly start turning the wrong way again #dcfc #dcfcfans — Nige (@NigeBriden) March 2, 2021

My only positive tonight was Louie Watson’s 20 minute cameo. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Rich Holmes (@RichNHolmes) March 2, 2021

Louie Watson in contention to start next game? Looked promising since he’s come on — Jack Wheatley (@dcfc4lif3) March 2, 2021

Louie Watson has been very good since he came on 👏🏼 #dcfc — Rʏᴀɴ Tɪᴢᴢᴀʀᴅ (@ryantizzard) March 2, 2021

Ok so Louie Watson is our best player 👍 #dcfc #dcfcfans — Leo🏝 (@RamsLeooo) March 2, 2021

He's about 12 years old and has only been on the pitch for about 10 minutes, yet Louie Watson has comfortably been our best player #dcfc — Matthew Lodge (@MattLodge_1) March 2, 2021