Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

‘In contention to start next game?’ – Many Derby fans highlight ‘only positive’ in Cardiff hammering

Published

7 mins ago

on

Derby County were hammered 4-0 by Cardiff City last night but many rams fans have highlighted the performance of 19-year-old Louie Watson as a lone positive. 

The Bluebirds have been a different proposition entirely since the arrival of Mick McCarthy, having gone unbeaten and now won seven of their 10 games under his stewardship.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney rung the changes as he looked to freshen his side up after their hard-fought draw in the East Midlands derby on Friday but saw them swept aside by Cardiff.

Leandro Bacuna grabbed a brace, while Kieffer Moore found the net three minutes into the second half and Will Vaulks added a fourth in the 93rd minute.

It was a difficult and perhaps sobering evening for Rams fans, who have enjoyed some impressive performances on the pitch since Rooney’s permanent appointment.

The game was not without its positives, however, one of which being the performance of Watson – the teenager making just his third senior appearance for the club.

The attacking midfielder came on for the last 21 minutes and looked bright, indicating that he may be the latest young player set to impress at Pride Park.

Only true Derby County fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Rams striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22

In what year did Derby sign Matej Vydra?

He certainly seems to have won round the supporters, with many taking to Twitter to single him out for praise.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:

Bristol-born, London-based sports journalist at Snack Media. University of Brighton and NA graduate

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘In contention to start next game?’ – Many Derby fans highlight ‘only positive’ in Cardiff hammering

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: