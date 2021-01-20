‘In a state of complete joy’, ‘Outstanding’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted after transfer confirmed

Swansea City have completed the signing of Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

✍️ Swansea City has completed the signing of @ConorHourihane on loan from @AVFCOfficial for the rest of the season, subject to international clearance. 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗿! 👉 https://t.co/IhxyikgZHE pic.twitter.com/BGQ9YFmJUt — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 20, 2021

The Ireland international has struggled for regular game time under Dean Smith, featuring in just four Premier League fixtures.

Therefore, a January exit had been suggested, and the Swans emerged as the frontrunners for the 29-year-old in the past few days.

And, the move was confirmed this evening, with Hourihane set to wear the number 14 for the Welsh side, and he could make his league debut in the huge game against Brentford next week.

Having seen Wolves recall Morgan Gibbs-White, and Bristol City do the same with Kasey Palmer, boss Steve Cooper was desperate to secure a new midfielder.

So, Hourihane’s arrival was very welcome, and it’s fair to say it’s one that has excited the Swans fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from Twitter…

I am in a state of complete joy — KB (@potassium_boron) January 20, 2021

Good job but announce Morris now — tom 🦢 (@scfcthomas) January 20, 2021

Well done everybody at Swansea City. An excellent signing. Welcome Conor, you’ve joined a great club. Enjoy. — Mark Jones (@MarkJonesRib) January 20, 2021

Terrific signing for Swans that.

Recruitment has been superb on a very tight budget. https://t.co/JqlwijiXPJ — Laurence Mora (@Mora_sport) January 20, 2021

Hellova signing this from the Swans. Statement of intent that. https://t.co/aLzhDwm5Pc — Wrighty (@JackWright_BSB) January 20, 2021