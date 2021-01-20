Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘In a state of complete joy’, ‘Outstanding’ – These Swansea City fans are delighted after transfer confirmed

Published

10 mins ago

on

Swansea City have completed the signing of Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The Ireland international has struggled for regular game time under Dean Smith, featuring in just four Premier League fixtures.

Therefore, a January exit had been suggested, and the Swans emerged as the frontrunners for the 29-year-old in the past few days.

And, the move was confirmed this evening, with Hourihane set to wear the number 14 for the Welsh side, and he could make his league debut in the huge game against Brentford next week.

Having seen Wolves recall Morgan Gibbs-White, and Bristol City do the same with Kasey Palmer, boss Steve Cooper was desperate to secure a new midfielder.

So, Hourihane’s arrival was very welcome, and it’s fair to say it’s one that has excited the Swans fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer from Twitter…


