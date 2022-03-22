“In a situation similar to Neeskens Kebano” – Fulham fan pundit weighs up future of defender at the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tim Ream has been a mainstay in the Fulham defence this season, appearing in all 37 league matches for the Cottagers.

The club currently sit top of the Championship with a 14 point gap between themselves and Huddersfield Town in third place, meaning automatic promotion to the Premier League is on barring a late collapse.

With that promotion though, comes a dilemma with Ream’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

At 34-years-old, Ream isn’t getting any younger, and having been a part of two side’s relegated from the Premier League, this summer could be the time for the club to move on from the man who has captained them this season.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Fulham fan pundit Matt Baldwin for his thoughts on whether or not Fulham should extend Tim Ream’s contract beyond the summer.

“I think Ream is in a situation similar to Neeskens Kebano,” Matt told FLW.

“He has shown that he is a good championship player and has served us well, has been part of two promotion sides and now this is going to be a third, touch wood and all that,”

“But, I think the time has come (to let him go).”

“He’s a very, very good championship defender, he’s an experienced head, he’s a good leader where I think Tom Cairney has been pretty lacking in that area as it were so there are some benefits (to keeping him) but I think if we want to progress as a club we need to be doing a lot better than having him as a centre back.”

Fulham quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Aleksandar Mitrovic Partizan Anderlecht

“By all means, if we want to hold onto him for a year as an emergency back up or to play in those early cup games where we’ll look for players to rest, then by all means do it, but I think if you’re signing him on just to play those you’re really only looking to get five games from him if were being honest.”

“So I think for what we would have to pay him in wages, I do not think it’s worth having him around.”

“I think it’s time to move on.”

The Verdict

This is really unfortunate timing for both Fulham and Tim Ream.

Ream has been excellent and a mainstay in the Fulham backline, so it feels cruel to even consider the fact he may not get to go up with Fulham into the Premier League.

With that being said, the points raised by Matt are correct, and last time the Cottagers were in the top flight, Ream only made seven appearances.

At 34 years old it is not like he is constantly improving, therefore it is likely he would be a bit part player once again this time around.

I think this should all depend on the wages being discussed, but if I was Fulham, I’d hold on to Ream for one more season if he agrees to stay for a reasonable salary.