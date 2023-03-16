QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth insists he will turn things round at the club, but admits he may need time to do so.

Ainsworth left Wycombe to take charge of QPR last month, but has endured a baptism of fire at Loftus Road.

The 49-year-old has lost three of his four games in charge of the club so far, culminating in a 6-1 thrashing by relegation battling Blackpool on Tuesday night.

That means it is now just two wins in the last 21 league games for QPR, a run that has seen them drop to 19th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

But despite that, it seems Ainsworth is still confident he is the right man to change things for the better at Loftus Road, even if that may take some time given the selection issues he is facing at the club.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the QPR boss showed he is still in a positive mood, as he said:

"The mentality issue is everyday staying consistent, staying me, staying what's got me success at my last club, and I've been brought in to be that person.

"I haven't been brought into be anyone else, I haven't been brought into copy anyone else or keep the ship steering in the same direction because the direction wasn't great.

"I've got to turn this around and that's what I'm going to do. But it takes time, Tuesday was less than three weeks I've been in charge and to have that and to have not seen 40% of my players out on the training pitch yet, that's tough as well so I'm looking forward to that when that happens.

"I'm really looking forward to having some good chats with the boys, about why things went wrong, how can they affect it mentally, how can they recover and bounce back from things quicker than they did at Blackpool.

"But we're in a good place, although the whole world will have a look and think 'QPR are done now'.

"Little do they know, I'm going to get these boys firing again."

Next up for QPR and Ainsworth as they look to turn things around, is the visit of Birmingham City to Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

There can be no escaping the fact that Ainsworth faces a huge job with this QPR team right now.

No matter the level, it is incredibly difficult to change things at a team that is not winning, which is exactly what Ainsworth walked into when he took over at Loftus Road.

Add in the fact that he has been without a number of key players due to injury, and this task just gets even more difficult for him.

Even so, performances like Tuesday's are not going to be accepted by fans of any club, so the pressure will quickly be growing on Ainsworth, although his mentality here, should at least ensure that heads do not drop within his squad.