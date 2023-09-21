This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

After a promising start to the 2023-24 season with 10 points taken from their opening four Championship matches, Southampton are now facing up to the reality of the Championship.

It is never fully straightforward for teams who come down from the Premier League, with struggles happening along the way.

Unfortunately for the Saints though, their rut has seemingly set in very early with head coach Russell Martin's style of play proving to be somewhat of an issue.

Southampton's first bad league result came just before the international break when they were hammered 5-0 away at Sunderland, and then they suffered back-to-back home defeats when football returned last week.

Leicester City exposed their flaws at the back by putting four past them last Friday night at St Mary's Stadium, whilst Ipswich also capitalised on a defensive mistake by winning 1-0 as well on the south coast.

There is now ever increasing pressure on Martin from some sections of Southampton fans, with his unique style of play not winning over some as results begin to falter.

What is the current mood among Southampton supporters?

FLW's Saints fan pundit Martin Sanders believes that the club are stuck in a rut after losing three games on the spin, and has admitted that he is concerned about the current performances being put in by the players.

"It's a difficult time as a Southampton fan," Martin said when speaking to Football League World.

"One of the big journalists down here said on camera before the game - lose to Ipswich Town and you're in a mini-crisis.

"So let's start from there - we are in a bit of a mini-crisis at the moment, there's a lack of confidence within the squad.

"Russell Martin wants to play a certain type of football but you need confidence, people that are buoyant and your players in a good, and we don't have any of those ingredients right now.

"It's a worrying time as a Southampton fan."

Are Southampton really in a mini-crisis?

Considering they had a positive start to the 2023-24 season, three defeats in a row doesn't exactly scream crisis, but Southampton have big expectations.

On paper, the squad they have should be pushing for promotion and to lose three matches in a row in September is a little bit worrying - especially when they have been defending how they have been.

It's clear that Russell Martin's style doesn't always get drilled into players straight away, with Swansea only really looking like they fully suited it after 18 months of his management.

Southampton though cannot afford to wait around that long for results, and there needs to be an immediate up-turn in performances and results if they are going to be contenders.

If there isn't, then Martin's head will no doubt be on the chopping block and a more effective head coach will be sourced and the ex-Scotland international's move from South Wales will look like a major mistake.