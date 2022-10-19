Imran Louza update emerges ahead of Watford v Millwall clash

Watford midfielder Imran Louza is expected to feature once again versus Millwall this evening.

That is according to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, who reports that the FA are yet to make a final decision on their charge against him.

Recently, the Moroccan international was charged by the organisation for spitting at an opponent when Watford faced Swansea.

An FA statement read: “Watford FC’s Imran Louza has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL Championship game against Swansea City FC on Wednesday 5 October 2022.

“It is alleged that the midfielder spat at an opposing player towards the end of this fixture, and he has until Thursday 13 October 2022 to provide a response.”

If found guilty of such an offence, Louza could face a six match ban as per reports, however, according to Watford boss Slaven Bilic, the Moroccan denies the allegations.

Bilic recently told the Watford Observer: “I spoke to the player and I trust my player. I asked him if he did it, and he said no he didn’t. I believe him.”

“I’ve watched the footage maybe 10 or 15 times, trying to see something and I didn’t see anything concrete that you can be sure what happened. I trust my player, he didn’t do it, and that’s it.

“Why should he be banned if he didn’t do it? The player said he didn’t do it.

“I was told we’d hear yesterday [Thursday], then I was told it could not be until after the Millwall game. Now I’ve heard it’s going to be today [Friday].”

Despite denying it, there was clearly uncertainty over Louza’s current availability, however, he did play versus Norwich on Saturday night with a decision yet to be made.

It appears that is also the case ahead of this evening’s fixture with Millwall, although, a decision was expected to have been made by now.

The Verdict

This can only be good news for Watford really.

Imran Louza showed once again on Saturday night what the Hornets have dearly missed with his absence through injury at the start of the campaign.

A potential six match ban lingering over him is not ideal, but it remains to be seen whether or not he is found guilty.

One thing you would perhaps question is what is taking the FA so long to make a decision? If they have the evidence, give him a guilty verdict and if they do not, announce publicly he is not guilty of the offence.

Either way, clarity on the situation moving forward is needed.