Imran Louza in 3rd – Ranked: Watford’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Having kept hold of the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, Watford have some very valuable players currently on their books.

Indeed, whilst it hasn’t been plain sailing so far this season for the Hornets, that talent has looked much improved under new boss Slaven Bilic, who guided the club to 4th in the Championship ahead of the World Cup break.

It is a position from which the Croatian and his players will be looking to mount an automatic promotion charge when the second tier gets back underway next month.

Out of interest, though, we thought we’d take a look at the five most valuable players currently playing for the Hornets, including loanees.

Here is how they rank, as per Transfermarkt valuations.

5 – Hamza Choudhury

In at number five on the most valuable current players list is Leicester City loanee Hamza Choudhury.

Choudhury joined the Hornets on a season-long loan deal in the summer, with Watford also having the option to make this permanent at the end of the season.

With 18 Championship appearances to his name so far this season, the 25-year-old has been a relative mainstay in the side so far this campaign, and looked a really good addition to the midfield.

4 – Hassane Kamara

Another loanee here, technically, after being sold to Watford’s Italian friends Udinese this summer and immediately loaned back to Vicarage Road.

Hassane Kamara is the club’s only left-back option at present, so it could be argued his valuation is even higher considering just how important he is in this current side.

The 28-year-old has 18 Championship appearances to his name so far this campaign. It remains to be seen where his future lies come the end of the season.

3 – Imran Louza

Moroccan midfield maestro Imran Louza comes in as the third most valuable player at Watford.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, so far this campaign, he has been unable to show why, with injuries hitting at the end of last season, and then again after a few Championship appearances.

It remains to be seen how long Louza misses out through his latest set-back, but the longer he does, Watford are certainly a poorer side for not having him in their XI.

2 – Joao Pedro

You may have been able to guess the two most valuable players in the current Watford squad, but the order may have been what caught you out.

Indeed, Brazilian attacker Joao Pedro comes in at number two.

Joao Pedro’s improvement over the last couple of years shows no sign of slowing down, and remarkably, the talented attacker only recently turned 21.

Watford’s number 10 has a huge future ahead of him, but first, his and Watford’s goal for the season is automatic promotion.

His six goals and two assists so far have certainly done no harm.

1 – Ismaila Sarr

With Joao Pedro in at number two, you may have guessed that fellow Watford star Ismaila Sarr is the most valuable player currently at Vicarage Road.

Sarr, despite heavy expectation he would leave in the summer, remained at Vicarage Road for the season ahead.

So far, the winger has six goals and three assists to his name, and recently gave the Netherlands a torrid time in their opening World Cup group stage clash.

Automatic promotion is surely the only way Watford can keep hold of the 24-year-old beyond the end of this season.