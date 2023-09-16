Highlights Sunderland has made an improved contract offer to Patrick Roberts, showing their desperation to extend his stay at the club.

The team has focused on recruiting young players but need to retain some of their older players after recent departures.

Roberts has been a key player for Sunderland, helping them climb up to the Championship and he may have the opportunity to reach the Premier League by staying with the club.

Sunderland made a fresh contract offer to Patrick Roberts after the window closed, according to the Sunderland Echo.

The same outlet has claimed that this offer is an improvement on the terms that he's currently on at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats seemingly desperate to see the ex-Celtic man extend his stay at the Stadium of Light.

The Wearside outfit have concentrated on recruiting young players in recent times, with the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Luis Hemir both arriving at the club during the summer transfer window.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

However, they arguably need to keep hold of some of their older players now they have offloaded Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth, with the experienced pair joining Stoke City and Norwich during the latter stages of the previous window.

Remarkably, 26-year-old Roberts is one of the older members of the team now along with Alex Pritchard and summer addition Bradley Dack and Roberts has certainly made his mark at the Stadium of Light.

Helping them to climb up to the Championship, he then shone in the second tier last term, registering five goals and seven assists in the league during the 2022/23 campaign.

When does Patrick Roberts' contract at Sunderland expire?

Roberts' deal expires next summer after he signed a two-year deal back in 2022.

In hindsight, the Black Cats will be ruing the fact they didn't get him tied down to a longer-term deal, but they still have a good chance of keeping him considering the Stadium of Light is an attractive place to play football right now.

No longer at the Wearside outfit a League One club now, they are challenging for the Premier League and the former Manchester City player will be keen to get to the top level.

Staying with the Black Cats could help him to reach the top flight again.

Should Patrick Roberts extend his stay at Sunderland?

The 26-year-old needs to seek reassurances regarding his game time at the Stadium of Light before putting pen to paper on an extension.

It seems as though improved terms have been offered to Roberts' camp and that's a positive - but he needs to be starting every week in the coming seasons as he approaches the peak years of his career.

Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba could potentially force their way ahead of him in the pecking order and although they could also displace Jack Clarke, the latter is more financially valuable than Roberts and it would be difficult to see Clarke being dropped anytime soon.

Without deep analysis, putting pen to paper on an extension seems like a no-brainer for Roberts because he's enjoying his football there and gets the chance to play in front of a great home crowd.

But if he isn't going to be given a decent opportunity to shine in the coming years, he needs to look elsewhere.