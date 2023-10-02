Highlights Leicester City and Arsenal are the only teams in the top four tiers of English football to have a 100% away league win record this season.

Leicester have been in exceptional form this term, with only two losses in all competitions so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

Despite their impressive away record, it is unlikely that Leicester will maintain that 100% win rate throughout the season due to factors such as fatigue and tough opponents.

Leicester City are the only team in England and Wales in the top four tiers along with Arsenal to have a 100% away league win record this season, according to Squawka.

The Foxes have been in exceptional form so far this season, only losing two games in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign so far.

Losing at home against Hull City before the last international break, they will be ruing the fact they came away with nothing from that game considering how dominant they were once the likes of Cesare Casadei and Abdul Fatawu came on.

In fairness, the Tigers looked a real threat on the break and exposed the Foxes' main weakness that day: their vulnerability in transition.

Liam Rosenior's side could have scored one or two more that afternoon - but the hosts could have got themselves a few goals at the King Power Stadium too.

They put that result firmly behind them though, with their only other defeat coming away at Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Enzo Mareca's side can be forgiven for that loss - and they even took the lead at Anfield!

What do Leicester City and Arsenal have in common?

Despite their defeat on Merseyside, Leicester have won all of their away league games this term and so have the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta's side have won at Crystal Palace, Everton and AFC Bournemouth.

The Foxes' run has been going on for longer though, claiming away victories at Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Southampton, Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers.

All of these wins were satisfying for different reasons.

Their Huddersfield and Rotherham wins came late and they hammered fellow relegated side Southampton and performed extremely well that day.

Carrow Road and Ewood Park are also very tough places to go but they managed to get maximum points, scoring a couple of goals late on against Blackburn yesterday to make the scoreline look better for them.

Having only lost one game at home, Leicester currently sit at the top of the Championship with 24 points from a possible 27.

That's an exceptional record and one they can be proud of considering the movement there was both in and out of the club during the summer transfer window.

The club has also had a change in style with Maresca coming in, making this record even more impressive.

Can Leicester City maintain their 100% away record throughout the 2023/24 season?

It would be difficult to see the Foxes maintaining this record throughout the season.

Leicester are very good and will probably be promoted as champions, but there are a few different factors that will probably prevent them from winning every away game in the league.

Firstly, Leicester have a busy schedule and fatigue is likely to creep in at some point despite the depth they have.

They are also at the top end of the division and every opponent will be fully up for the game because of that, with the home crowd behind them.

As well as this, the Foxes will also face some difficult away opponents from now until the end of the season, including Leeds United, Coventry City, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

It would be difficult to see Leicester getting 12 points from 12 from those fixtures despite how good they are.