Impressive Hull City individual issues message supporters will love

Chelsea loanee Nathan Baxter is determined to make Hull City’s fans proud with the squad ‘feeding off the buzz’ of the current winning streak.

Baxter wants to continue making the supporters proud with the Tigers winning their last three games, keeping three clean sheets in that time.

The run of form has also coincided with Baxter coming into the starting XI having arrived on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer.

The 23-year-old has been back up to Matt Ingram so far this season and with Hull being in a run of poor form, McCann brought Baxter into the team.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, Baxter said: “Of course, wins bring confidence and it’s much better going onto the pitch knowing that you’ve had a good run of results. Also in the stadium, you could really feel that buzz after the Birmingham game, and that as players is what we want to bring.

“We want to bring supporters that pay their hard-earned money to come and watch us joy and we want them to enjoy coming to watch their team and being proud of us the more we win and the more we play.”

The run of three successive wins has seen Hull climb out of the bottom three and will be hoping for more of the same when they take on Millwall later today.

The Verdict

Baxter has had a great start to life in the Championship with three clean sheets in their last three games.

It’s worth pointing out that Hull’s problems did not stem from just the goalkeeper, but Baxter has shown his ability by making key saves at key times.

As he rightly points out, Hull’s form hasn’t been great this season, so the run of form the team is on now will serve as a huge positive for him and the team.

