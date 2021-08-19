‘Impressive’, ‘Clinical’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s showing against Hull City

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sam Baldock’s debut performance for the Rams in last night’s 1-0 away win over Hull City.

The 32-year-old recently arrived at Pride Park on a short term contract until January of next year and has added some depth and experience to Wayne Rooney’s attacking options moving forwards.

And it didn’t take long for the former Bristol City and Brighton and Hove Albion man to get off the mark as he tucked home a rebound from Lee Buchanan’s initial shit that was palmed into his path by Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Naturally Baldock’s impact didn’t take long to register with the Derby County faithful, with many taking to social media to react to his all round performance on debut.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Baldock got Derby a much deserved win on the road.

Driving back down to Derby with massive smiles on our faces. The boys were excellent tonight and really deserved that 3 points. Congrats to Sam Baldock for scoring the winner on his debut😃. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Pub Talk Football (@PubTalkFootbal1) August 18, 2021

What better way to announce yourself to the Derby fans than by scoring the winning goal on your debut? What a performance from Sam Baldock ⚽ #DCFC pic.twitter.com/ZxB5RF2smL — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) August 18, 2021

We needed that, we deserved that, we had written Baldock off already, WE ARE DERBY ⚽️🐏 #dcfc — Chris Redwood (@credwood_dcfc91) August 18, 2021

Strong performance by Derby tonight. Bird impressed again and Baldock got a goal, which will boost confidence and form. Early stages of the season but signs of positive life at Pride Park.#dcfc #Rams #DerbyCounty — Samuel Collins (@SamuelC247) August 18, 2021

Baldock 7.5/10

2 Shots on Target 1 Goal

1 Big chance missed

91% Pass Accuracy

2 Key Passes An impressive debut from Baldock making the most of a Hull error. His ability to stretch the game offered the attacking 3 much more space to create chances #dcfc #dcfcfans pic.twitter.com/S5LCXLCxQu — Lewis (@lewis_everett11) August 18, 2021

To a man we bossed that game. Jagielka was pure class and clearly what we have been missing. Bird and Shinnie’s best game as a pair. Sibley and Morrison unreal. Baldock clinical. Something to build on at last 🖤🤍🐏 @BBCDerbySport #dcfcfans — James Palmer 🐏🐏🧡🧡 (@j_palmer1992) August 18, 2021

First league win since 2nd April, both new signings Jagielka and Baldock arguably MoTM, Jozwiak and Bird best games in a while, and we didn't look anywhere near as negative as Saturday. Real progress! Praise be #dcfc #dcfcfans — Trialist A (@Boggy_1884) August 18, 2021

Great from the lads tonight. Chalk and cheese to last Saturday. Pace and determination. Loved it. Jagielka and Baldock were great. Top night 🐏🐏 @dcfcofficial #dcfcfans — Lowey1670 (@lowey1670) August 18, 2021

Amazing debuts for Baldock and Jagielka. Onwards and upwards. #COYR #dcfc — Phil Eames (@pmeames2) August 18, 2021