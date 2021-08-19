Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Impressive’, ‘Clinical’ – Many Derby County fans react to player’s showing against Hull City

Many Derby County fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sam Baldock’s debut performance for the Rams in last night’s 1-0 away win over Hull City. 

The 32-year-old recently arrived at Pride Park on a short term contract until January of next year and has added some depth and experience to Wayne Rooney’s attacking options moving forwards.

And it didn’t take long for the former Bristol City and Brighton and Hove Albion man to get off the mark as he tucked home a rebound from Lee Buchanan’s initial shit that was palmed into his path by Hull goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Naturally Baldock’s impact didn’t take long to register with the Derby County faithful, with many taking to social media to react to his all round performance on debut.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Baldock got Derby a much deserved win on the road.


