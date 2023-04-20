Middlesbrough showed they are well and truly back to winning ways last night, following up their 5-1 thumping of Norwich City with a good 3-1 win versus Hull.

Although it was the visitors who took the lead at the Riverside Stadium, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh scoring in the 41st minute, Middlesbrough's class would show in the second half.

Hayden Hackney got on the scoresheet once again to level things ten minutes into the second period, whilst just a few minutes later, Cameron Archer put Michael Carrick's side ahead.

Of course, as seems customary most weeks, Boro attacker Chuba Akpom also got himself on the scoresheet, making it a comfortable final 30 minutes for himself and his teammates.

What Chuba Akpom revelation emerged that is impressive?

With Akpom's tally for the season taken to 29 goals in 38 matches in all competitions, the Boro attacker has had plenty of plaudits already this campaign.

However, they just keep on coming, with yet another statistic highlighting just what a brilliant season he is having.

Indeed, as highlighted by the Not The Top 20 Podcast's Twitter account, Akpom, following his goal versus Hull last night, is now the first Championship player in history to score in nine consecutive home games.

In typical Akpom style, though, he didn't just net a single goal in those matches, instead, in those nine, he found the back of the net 12 times.

What does the future hold for Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough?

After such an impressive season, we have naturally seen Chuba Akpom linked with Premier League sides.

Of course, his ability will be an attractive proposition for them, but, so will the fact that his contract at Boro expires next summer, after an extension was triggered earlier this season.

Akpom has 25 goals in all competitions this season | Credit: Action Images/Craig Brough.

That means Boro could be forced to cash in, and clubs could be looking for a bit of a bargain.

You would say, though, that if Boro can get promoted via the play-offs, it would be fantastic to see Akpom remain at the Riverside Stadium.

His goals will have been a huge factor in them getting there, and it would be nice to see him try to score the ones that keep them in the division if they were to go up, too.