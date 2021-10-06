Impressive Charlton talent emerging onto radar of Manchester United, West Ham among others

Three Premier League sides’ scouts were at The Valley on Tuesday night as Charlton beat Southampton’s u21 side in the EFL Trophy, with Deji Elerewe among those on the watchlist of those in attendance.

The Addicks named a fairly strong side against the Saints as they bid to try and build some much needed momentum following on from their win over Fleetwood Town last time out in the league at the weekend.

We also saw Elerewe feature though, too, with him looking like the next potential exciting young face to be produced by the Addicks and, by association, be plucked away by a Premier League side in the future.

Indeed, according to All Nigeria Soccer, scouts from Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United were all in attendance at The Valley and were looking at players on both sides, including Elerewe for Charlton.

The Verdict

Elerewe looks a real talent and certainly one you can see Charlton being eager to try and keep a hold of for a little longer to help him develop further.

That’s not always the easiest thing to do of course, however, and it seems as though the youngster is beginning to get himself on the radar of some Premier League sides.

There’s nothing to say a move is forthcoming just yet, but it does appear his talents are getting recognised further afield than SE7 right now.

