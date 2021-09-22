Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to Mahlon Romeo’s latest display for the club.

The defender, who joined Pompey on transfer deadline day last month, produced an eye-catching performance last night as he helped his side seal a point in their clash with Plymouth Argyle.

As well as completing 41 passes during this fixture, Romeo managed to win two aerial duels as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.66.

Portsmouth opened the scoring at Fratton Park in the sixth minute as Lee Brown fired in a free-kick.

Plymouth then levelled proceedings in the second-half as Ryan Hardie slotted past Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Hardie netted his second goal of the night in the 80th minute before Sean Raggett scored a dramatic equaliser for Portsmouth in stoppage-time.

As a result of this draw, Portsmouth moved up to 12th in the League One standings.

Following the game, many Pompey fans took to Twitter to react positively to Romeo’s performance against Plymouth.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Good game against a good team, a point each was fair for me. 3-4-1-2 looked decent, Romeo impressive again and thought Morrell had a great game. Keeping the faith it will click for that front three soon but defensive errors proving costly. Raggett is my CB though. #Pompey — JBDS (@JBDS__) September 21, 2021

A proper #Pompey game under the lights tonight. I think Mahlon Romeo is going to be some signing. Great pace, commitment and an excellent passer. I wonder how big that equaliser will be tonight really felt like a win at the end and players didn’t deserve to lose. PUP 🔵⚪️🔴 — Andy Ford (@AndyFord33107) September 21, 2021

Mahlon Romeo He’s the boy thou ain’t he….#pompey — BTK1980 (@BTK19802) September 21, 2021

Mahlon Romeo is different gravy #pompey — AF04 (@FrowenArchie) September 21, 2021

Mahlon Romeo surely MOTM tonight? — Liam Howes (@djliamh) September 21, 2021

Hes quality. Morrell was class aswell — Alfredo20 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐮 (@UpTheMoos) September 21, 2021

Definitely a reaction last night, thought we could/should have won that if it weren’t for individual errors. Set up looked good & thought Romeo & Morrell were stand outs for me! Still a long way to go but miles better than Saturday.. wasn’t hard though to be fair 😂 #Pompey — Dazzla (@dazza_nics) September 22, 2021

Romeo again a cut above. Morrell grew into the game and finished strong whereas that was a much improved Marquis this evening. Bazunu double save may be one of the best I've ever seen #Pompey https://t.co/GunOVAtnDp — Josh Sweetman (@JSweetman92) September 21, 2021

Felt so good to be back at Fratton tonight, some thoughts on the game, Romeo looks excellent and provided an injection of pace and creativity on the right hand side, also thought Morrell was very solid In the middle. Marquis really struggling at the moment. #Pompey — Luke Hookings (@lukehookings) September 21, 2021

Portsmouth will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One when they travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.