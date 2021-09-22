Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Portsmouth

‘Impressive again’, ‘A cut above’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to ace’s latest display

Published

2 mins ago

on

Many Portsmouth fans have taken to Twitter to react to Mahlon Romeo’s latest display for the club.

The defender, who joined Pompey on transfer deadline day last month, produced an eye-catching performance last night as he helped his side seal a point in their clash with Plymouth Argyle.

As well as completing 41 passes during this fixture, Romeo managed to win two aerial duels as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.66.

Portsmouth opened the scoring at Fratton Park in the sixth minute as Lee Brown fired in a free-kick.

Plymouth then levelled proceedings in the second-half as Ryan Hardie slotted past Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Love the EFL? Want to share your opinions about your club? Get involved by subscribing to FLW TV on Youtube HERE!

Hardie netted his second goal of the night in the 80th minute before Sean Raggett scored a dramatic equaliser for Portsmouth in stoppage-time.

As a result of this draw, Portsmouth moved up to 12th in the League One standings.

1 of 22

Portsmouth have won the top tier of English football twice

Following the game, many Pompey fans took to Twitter to react positively to Romeo’s performance against Plymouth.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Portsmouth will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One when they travel to The Valley to face Charlton Athletic on Saturday.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Impressive again’, ‘A cut above’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to ace’s latest display

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: