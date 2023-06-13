Daniel Farke has "impressed" during initial discussions with the Leeds United hierarchy, but the club remain very keen on Brendan Rodgers, according to Phil Hay.

Yesterday, Football League World sources revealed to us that there are three candidates leading the way for Leeds United in search of a new head coach.

We were told that the club were to begin conducting interviews as of Monday, with our understanding being that Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Daniel Farke are now the three leading choices for the club's new hierarchy.

Their attention has now shifted to filling the recently vacated managerial hotseat at Elland Road following the conclusion of the takeover last week by 49ers Enterprises.

Hay first reported via The Athletic the news surrounding Rodgers and Corberan, among other names such as Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker.

Further reports from the same outlet have since emerged linking former Norwich City, and two-time Championship winning manager, Daniel Farke, with the managerial vacancy at Elland Road.

What's the latest on Leeds' search for a new manager?

Hay has spoken via Twitter, where he has outlined how the discussions have gone so far this week, he said: "Trying to wrap up manager process this week."

They are most keen to appoint Rodgers, but that is proving difficult, with him in talks with Celtic, Hay added: "Rodgers they really want but not easy to persuade."

However, Farke has been interviewed, with Hay explaining he's impressed Leeds' board so far, he continued: "Farke impressed [in] initial discussions."

There is also impatience within the Leeds fanbase surrounding other roles within the club's structure, including the director of football role vacated by Victor Orta earlier this year, Hay shed further light on that, he said: "DOF/players? Won't develop until after they sort head coach."

Hay also added that Leeds continue to monitor Corberan, who is among the club's priority choices, he responded that Corberan has been looked at again:

Who should Leeds appoint as their next manager?

The three leading candidates all have different strong merits and attributes as coaches, and collectively have good experience in the second tier of English football, too.

Some may argue that they are safer choices. Hay has himself described them as more "conventional" due to their experience within English football, but there is only so far experience can take you as a coach in the Championship as well.

If it were to be one of these three top targets, though, then there won't be too many complaints among Leeds supporters. All have good pedigree and a strong identity and style of play.