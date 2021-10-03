Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Impossible to drop him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans heap praise midfielder after Birmingham City win

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest continued their fine form under Steve Cooper as they beat Birmingham City 3-0 at the Trillion Trophy Stadium. 

The Welshman was named successor to Chris Hughton last month and has picked up seven points in his three games as manager.

Forest look a side transformed under Cooper as they are playing more expansive than they did under the previous manager Chris Hughton and it seems to be paying off for the Reds.

It was a convincing display by Forest putting three past an organised side in Birmingham City. Goals from Lewis Grabban and Ryan Yates put the Reds 2-0 up before half time.

Djed Spence then made it three midway through the second half giving Forest the three points and it’s clear to see Cooper is getting the best out of individuals.

One of those players is Ryan Yates who has flourished under Steve Cooper so far. Earlier on in the season, he got criticised often for his lacklustre displays and ball retention but he seems to have got going under his new manager.

As expected, Forest fans are delighted with his performances of late, none more so than today.

Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter.


