‘Impossible to drop him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans heap praise midfielder after Birmingham City win

Nottingham Forest continued their fine form under Steve Cooper as they beat Birmingham City 3-0 at the Trillion Trophy Stadium.

The Welshman was named successor to Chris Hughton last month and has picked up seven points in his three games as manager.

Forest look a side transformed under Cooper as they are playing more expansive than they did under the previous manager Chris Hughton and it seems to be paying off for the Reds.

It was a convincing display by Forest putting three past an organised side in Birmingham City. Goals from Lewis Grabban and Ryan Yates put the Reds 2-0 up before half time.

Djed Spence then made it three midway through the second half giving Forest the three points and it’s clear to see Cooper is getting the best out of individuals.

One of those players is Ryan Yates who has flourished under Steve Cooper so far. Earlier on in the season, he got criticised often for his lacklustre displays and ball retention but he seems to have got going under his new manager.

As expected, Forest fans are delighted with his performances of late, none more so than today.

Here’s what they’re saying on Twitter.

Ryan Yates is making it impossible for fans to ask for him to be dropped atm. Pass it on#NFFC — Paul Elliott (@Puds1970) October 2, 2021

I think prime example of Hughton being clueless is Ryan yates. Been absolutely brilliant ever since his departure. I thought yates was the issue, I was so wrong, the system didn’t compliment him at all — Kieran Davies (@KieranD83672193) October 2, 2021

Been his biggest critic but Ryan Yates looks a player transformed under Cooper. Looking to play forwards more, saw him switch play a few times and grabs a goal. There's nothing better than when players prove you wrong. Let's see if he can keep it up 👊🏼 #NFFC — Jack Kavanagh (@jwkav10) October 2, 2021

Who is this and what have you done with Ryan Yates #nffc — Jake (@Jake_Dougie) October 2, 2021

Ryan Yates forever and ever. Amen. #NFFC — Pondo (@el_pond0) October 2, 2021

2 great goals. Special praise Ryan Yates 👏👏👏 — Trixie King NFFC (@TrixieKing27) October 2, 2021

I take back anything bad I’ve ever said about Ryan Yates … he’s the best midfielder to grace the championship #nffc — Jordan Hooley (@JordanHooley3) October 2, 2021

Steve Cooper really is a miracle worker, he's even managed to teach Ryan Yates to head the ball down #nffc — Taz (@taztheuke) October 2, 2021