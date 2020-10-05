Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Impossible that we’re not going up’ – Many Reading FC fans left buzzing with transfer development

Published

3 mins ago

on

Reading FC have secured the signing of Tomas Esteves on a season-long loan from Porto.

An announcement has come from the Reading website this evening confirming that the Royals have beaten the deadline to bring in the young full-back for the remainder of 2020/21.

Veljko Paunović has overseen a hugely positive start to the season at the Madejski, with the signing of a Portugal youth international that’s highly-rated only adding to the excitement at the Madejski.

The 20-year-old has made only two senior appearances for Porto, but there’s no denying just how highly-rated he is.

After four consecutive wins leading into the international break, Reading will welcome Esteves back into the squad as the Royals look to maintain this positive start.

As expected, such a big transfer breakthrough has pleased supporters, who have flocked to the club’s social media feeds to revel in Esteves’ arrival.

Here, we dive into some of that Reading reaction…


