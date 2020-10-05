‘Impossible that we’re not going up’ – Many Reading FC fans left buzzing with transfer development

Reading FC have secured the signing of Tomas Esteves on a season-long loan from Porto.

An announcement has come from the Reading website this evening confirming that the Royals have beaten the deadline to bring in the young full-back for the remainder of 2020/21.

Veljko Paunović has overseen a hugely positive start to the season at the Madejski, with the signing of a Portugal youth international that’s highly-rated only adding to the excitement at the Madejski.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Reading, Bristol City, Swansea or Cardiff City?

1 of 14 What team does Steffan Rhodri support? Reading Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

The 20-year-old has made only two senior appearances for Porto, but there’s no denying just how highly-rated he is.

After four consecutive wins leading into the international break, Reading will welcome Esteves back into the squad as the Royals look to maintain this positive start.

As expected, such a big transfer breakthrough has pleased supporters, who have flocked to the club’s social media feeds to revel in Esteves’ arrival.

Here, we dive into some of that Reading reaction…

Porto letting go of their best full back and alex telles on the same day — eding (@e_ding10) October 5, 2020

This could be one brilliant signing. I’m guessing when his loan expires, every fan will want him back — Luke (@Luke1871_) October 5, 2020

Chris Gunter fans will be crying 🤣🤣 he’s got the number 2 what a signing 😍😍 — Charlie🍋 (@charlie_r_17) October 5, 2020

it’s actually impossible that we’re not going up — Luke Taylor 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@lukerfc08) October 5, 2020

Welcome young man 👌 hope you have a cracker of a season with the champions of the championship 👏💙 Urz — Stuart (@loyalroyalstu) October 5, 2020

IMMENSE SIGNING LADS — ChaZZer (@ChaZZerTweets) October 5, 2020