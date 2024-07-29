Highlights Leeds United actively pursuing Gabriel Sara but face tough competition from Atalanta in the transfer saga.

Leeds United are proactively seeking to bolster their squad and go one better in the Championship under promotion specialist Daniel Farke in the upcoming 2024/25 campaign having being denied of an immediate Premier League return in May's play-off final defeat to Southampton, with Norwich City's Gabriel Sara emerging as a reported transfer target.

As per a recent reveal from TEAMtalk, the Whites are pursuing Sara but face stiff competition from Serie A outfit Atalanta, who could amplify their own efforts to acquire the talented Brazilian midfielder after potentially seeing themselves priced out of a move for Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

The merry-go-round for Sara's signature could cause difficulty for Leeds in brokering any potential deal, with Atalanta having lifted last season's UEFA Europa League title ahead of contesting in the prestigious Champions League competition next term.

Sara himself nonetheless appears primed to leave Carrow Road in the coming weeks off the back of a terrific individual campaign in 2023/24, having stood out as one of the finest midfielders in the Championship and proving a real driving force behind Norwich's ascension to the play-off semi-finals - where they were defeated 4-0 by Leeds in the second leg.

Leeds United: Gabriel Sara transfer verdict

While there is understandably little question pertaining to Sara's ability among the Elland Road faithful, Leeds should not get their hopes up about striking an agreement for the 24-year-old due to their status as a Championship side, according to Football League World's resident Whites fan pundit, Kris Smith.

"Gabriel Sara, for me, is the sort of signing that, for me, essentially confirms promotion for a team like Leeds, but because of that it's impossible and something we should just forget about," Kris admitted to Football League World.

"He's a Premier League player in waiting, we've seen that for Norwich since he joined them and that move will come soon enough for him if they can't get promoted.

"But moving to another side in the EFL, albeit an upgrade in Leeds, is hard to imagine at this stage. I do think as a club we would have the clout to sign Sara if we were to sell a player such as (Willy) Gnonto, (Georginio) Rutter or (Crysencio) Summerville, but the consideration there is that you'd have to sign a replacement for any of those attackers on top of then having the money to bid for Sara.

"That's just unrealistic, you can't replace them and have the money for him. Had we got promoted in May, Sara would've been the first name on our watch-list, and he should be for a lot of bottom-half teams in the Premier League, but given we're in the Championship, it's hard to see as much as he would be perfect for us."

Gabriel Sara transfer saga will frustrate Leeds United after Premier League promotion failure

Kris conveys a strong point about how Leeds would have been in a good position to land the Canaries starlet had they achieved promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.

Indeed, theoretically speaking, the arrival of Sara would have also handed their hopes of surviving in the top-flight a monumental boost. He certainly is a Premier League player in waiting and feels poised for a significant future in a top-flight division, be it domestically or overseas.

Gabriel Sara's 23/24 Championship stats per 90 minutes, via FBRef Statistic Return per 90 Percentile rank v/ Championship midfielders Key passes 2.61 96th Shot-creating actions 4.96 95th Non-penalty goals 0.29 94th npxG+xAG 0.40 91st Progressive passes 6.67 91st Passes into final third 5.57 90th Carries 42.66 89th Successful take-ons 0.88 64th

A genuine all-rounder, Sara's progressive forward runs in and out of possession culminate in a serious goal threat which yielded 12 league strikes last season, while his creative output is perhaps even better and few at this level can break defensive lines and find space the way he does, as evidenced by a return of 13 assists.

His skillset is still more than malleable at the age of 24, and it should translate soundly to the Premier League if he does decide to make that step-up before the end of next month, which means Leeds may have to rue what could have been.