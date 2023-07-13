Wolverhampton Wanderers are no longer in the race for Bristol City star Alex Scott, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The midfielder seems to be in high demand once again this summer and this comes as no surprise considering how impressive he was for the Robins last season.

Nigel Pearson's side's supporters were able to see him shine throughout the campaign - but he grabbed many others' attention during the Robins' FA Cup tie against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City during the latter stages of February.

He could potentially face City next season, with the 19-year-old potentially set to move on from Ashton Gate before the summer window closes.

What is the latest transfer news on Alex Scott?

Last night, Crook reported that the Robins turned down a £15m bid from AFC Bournemouth for the teenager.

This comes as no real shock considering Pearson's side will want to secure as much money for his signature as possible.

Having agreed a deal for Antoine Semenyo back in January, the Cherries have already struck up a relationship with the Robins but they were never likely to succeed with a £15m bid for Scott.

West Ham are also believed to be in a "strong position" in this race, although it remains to be seen whether they will launch a bid for the talented youngster.

How much do Bristol City want for Alex Scott?

It has been reported that the Championship side would like to secure £25m for the teenager.

However, how many teams bid for him may end up determining how much they manage to generate from his sale.

Pearson's side will surely want a sell-on clause inserted into any agreement so they can benefit from any potential future sale - and add-ons may also be included. The Robins may want to be rewarded financially if he ends up playing for England.

How long does Alex Scott have left on his Bristol City contract?

He has two years left on his deal at Ashton Gate, giving his side a decent amount of power at the negotiating table.

They could probably afford to hold on to him for a bit longer and potentially wait until January to sell him if they wanted to, but the longer his contract runs down, the lower his valuation will be.

This is why the Robins may benefit from selling him during this window.

Are Wolves right to pull out of this race?

£25m is a sizeable amount of money for a player who hasn't plied his trade in the Premier League before and that's why you can understand why they have pulled out of this race.

He will probably be worth far more than that in the future - but Wolves may need to make their budget stretch and this is why spending that amount of money on one player may not be viable right now.

If they have a bottomless pit of money to spend, they would probably bring someone like him in because he could be someone of a similar ilk to Morgan Gibbs-White.

But they don't and need to ensure they are remaining within the rules, so if they can bring in someone who can be just as effective in the short term as Scott for much less money, that could work out well for him.

However, they also need to invest in young players to give them the best chance of enjoying long-lasting success.