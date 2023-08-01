Highlights Southampton have cooled their interest in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, despite his impressive goalscoring record last season.

Southampton have "cooled" their interest in Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, according to yesterday's report from Football Insider.

The Scotsman hasn't been short of interest this summer - and that comes as no surprise after he scored 11 goals in 15 competitive appearances last term, also recording three assists in the process.

Unfortunately, he was prevented from making more appearances last term by two big injury setbacks, with the second injury severe enough to keep him out of action up to this point.

The Black Cats will be hoping to have him available as soon as possible - and interested sides will also be keen to see him return to full fitness soon if they want to recruit him during this transfer.

One side that don't look set to make a formal move for the player are the Saints, who were previously believed to be in a strong position to get a deal over the line for the striker.

And they are still in the market for a new striker, with Che Adams being linked with a move away from St Mary's. But they have now cooled their interest in Stewart - a striker they could come up against during the upcoming campaign.

Who else is interested in Ross Stewart?

Middlesbrough and Stoke City are the two other Championship teams that have been linked with a move for him, with both sides aiming to be in the promotion mix next season.

Boro may already have depth in the forward department - but they are still lacking a bit of quality in this area and could hugely benefit from recruiting a replacement for Cameron Archer - who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Riverside.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers are also reportedly interested in the player, who could potentially be tempted to return to Scotland after spending time south of the border.

Michael Beale has already strengthened his attacking this summer - but may want another striker to come in following the departure of Alfredo Morelos on the expiration of his contract.

Are Southampton right to cool their interest?

Russell Martin's side could have a decent amount of money to spend during the latter stages of the window, especially if they cash in on the likes of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse.

And the Saints could benefit from having another forward option at their disposal, particularly if Adams does seal a Premier League return.

Adam Armstrong could be a real asset up top - but it will surely benefit Russell Martin's side to have other prolific scorers like Stewart at their disposal.

It may not be Martin's style to go direct - but the striker could potentially be an option as a target man if they are up against it and need to launch it long to relieve pressure.

And at 26, the player could be a long-term asset at St Mary's, so he would have been worth bringing in.

However, if he isn't fully fit and ready to go, there's no point in signing him and it may take a while for him to regain his sharpness.

This isn't ideal for a Southampton side that will want to make a strong start to the upcoming campaign, so you can understand why they have cooled their interest.