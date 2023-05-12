Michael Beale and Rangers are not currently pursuing a move for West Bromwich Albion attacker Karlan Grant, according to a report from the Daily Record.

The striker, who can also operate as a winger, hasn't always been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Carlos Corberan and has been the subject of mixed reviews from Albion supporters during his time at The Hawthorns.

However, he seemingly did enough to put himself in the shop window in January with Swansea City previously on the verge of recruiting him on loan before this move collapsed.

A chance for Rangers to capitalise?

A move this summer can't be ruled out either because according to a report from The Telegraph, there is a major amount of pressure to offload players like Grant who are high earners at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies have failed to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking despite bringing in some top-quality additions last summer including John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu.

With this, the club will need to adapt to the reality of remaining in the Championship and that could mean cashing in on Grant who isn't likely to be on a modest salary after joining the club for an eight-figure fee.

As former manager of QPR, it's perhaps no surprise that the Gers' boss Beale is taking a closer look at potential signings in England.

Todd Cantwell linked up with the club in January, Morgan Whittaker was linked with a switch to Ibrox during the same window and the club are reportedly on the verge of securing the signings of Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling too.

But the Daily Record have reported that Beale won't be making a move for Grant.

Should Rangers pursue a move for West Brom's Karlan Grant?

Considering he was a regular goalscorer for Albion during the 2021/22 campaign, recording 18 league goals in total, he could certainly be an asset for the Gers if he made the move to Glasgow.

And having that extra attacking firepower would be ideal with Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent potentially on their way out of the club this summer.

With Grant able to operate both on the wing and up top, that can only be a good thing for Beale because the Baggies' man may be required in numerous positions depending on formations and injuries.

And if there is pressure for West Brom to cash in on him, then the Gers should be looking to capitalise and get a deal over the line for him.

However, it remains to be seen whether they have the finances to do so and this latest update suggests they aren't capable of securing an agreement.