Important update on Hull City’s potential takeover emerges

Businessman Acun Ilicali is on the verge of purchasing Championship side Hull City for £30m and ending the Allam family’s ten-year reign at the football club, according to Turkish outlet medyafaresi.

The East Yorkshire side, who are currently in 22nd position as things stand, have endured a turbulent time off the pitch during the Allam family’s tenure at the club despite being able to get back to the Premier League in 2013 and again in 2016.

Since then, they had to endure a season back in the third tier of English football, a dire fall from grace for a side that have had three separate stints in the top flight since the start of this century.

In one of the more infamous incidents between the ownership and the club’s fanbase, there were desperate attempts from the former to rename the club ‘Hull Tigers’, an effort that failed miserably and this led them to put the club up for sale way back in 2014.

Despite interest and now-Reading owners Mr Dai Yongge and Ms Hawken previously being on the verge of acquiring the club in 2016, a change in shareholders failed to materialise up until this point.

But this latest report from medyafaresi may have signalled the end of Assem Allam’s control of the club, with Turkish businessman Ilicali paying £30m for the club, a total that will reportedly rise to £50m if Grant McCann’s men reach the Premier League.

The same report states Ilicali and Allem have ‘largely’ shaken hands on this deal, a major breakthrough for all parties after seven years of the club being up for sale.

The Verdict:

Many fans won’t believe their eyes or anything they read on this topic until this potential takeover is completed – and who would blame them?

After several false dawns, the club could finally be on its way to a fresh start after stalling under the Allam’s. It’s clear the latter wanted to leave the club after failing to change the club’s name – and this is something that wouldn’t have been accepted lightly – so this sale potentially going through can only be good news for all concerned.

Not only can Allam leave, but the players will be galvanised by this new change, the fans could see more investment in the team and Ilicali finally gets to achieve his ambition of owning the Championship side.

The second-tier outfit are currently under an embargo due to a loan they took out, something that must have been a huge source of concern for Hull fans amid the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on finances, so the Turkish businessman’s first job will be to clear that debt and invest more in the playing squad in the Tigers’ bid to survive.

If he can do both of these things and keep them up, if the takeover goes through, this would be the best possible outcome and would set the perfect tone for the future.