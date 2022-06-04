Important update emerges regarding Barnsley’s managerial search

Barnsley have been on the look-out for a new manager since the sacking of Poya Asbaghi in the final few weeks of the Championship season.

The Tykes have taken their time, for one reason or another, but seem to be closing in on Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink with pre-season fast approaching.

The current Burton Albion manager could be enticed by the chance to step into a promotion-pushing dugout and is in pole position according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, via Patreon.

He posted: “Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink will finally speak to Barnsley about their managerial vacancy this week.

“Burton’s boss has been on a family break as he considers his future and will now speak to their League One rivals.

“The Dutchman is seen as the favourite, but will have as many questions to ask as the Oakwell regime who want to interview him.

“Barnsley have a shortlist of five, but that should be whittled down quickly – with Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink in a strong position if he wants it.”

The Brewers certainly feel like a more stable club at the moment, but in terms of the league table and ambitions in place at Oakwell, it would likely be a step up in the division and in terms of the wages involved.

The Verdict

This appointment would clearly signify a change in direction at Barnsley, after prioritising a high pressing style of play in their last few managerial choices.

Hasselbaink has performed well at Burton, and worked wonders to keep them in the division last term, however, he is very defensive and for that reason Brewers supporters may see his departure as an opportunity rather than a loss.

There have been wholesale changes in the boardroom at Oakwell since the end of the season and that would explain the change of approach, it might take some time for Hasselbaink to endear himself to supporters in what will be a very competitive battle at the top end of the third tier.