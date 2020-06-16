Important update emerges on the future of Fernando Forestieri at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, as Garry Monk looks to prepare for another season in the Championship.

The Owls had previously occupied a spot in the play-off places in the second tier, but a dismal run of results has seen them drop to 15th in the Championship table.

One player whose future remains up in the air heading into the summer is Fernando Forestieri’s, with the Italian out-of-contract at the end of June.

No new deal has been agreed as of yet though, which means that Forestieri could only have two matches to play for the Owls, before he is free to speak to other clubs ahead of a potential move elsewhere.

Speaking to The Star, Forestieri’s agent Lucas Cominelli revealed that the club haven’t held talks with him over a new deal as of yet, with his future up for discussion.

“Fernando has been working hard, he’s ready, he’s available and wants to play if he’s selected. But there’s been no word from the club about anything beyond June 30th when his contract expires, so he will be free on July 1st after the first two games of the restart.”

Forestieri has made 19 appearances for Garry Monk’s side this season, and has chipped in with two goals and two assists in all competitions this term.

The Verdict:

I think they should be offering him a new deal.

Forestieri hasn’t had a proper run in the Sheffield Wednesday this season, and I still think he has a role to play from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

But on the whole, I still think he’s a valuable player to have in the owls squad, and I’d be offering him a one-year deal as he can still add something to the Sheffield Wednesday team.

I think they’d live to regret letting him depart Hillsborough on a free.