Important update emerges on Sheffield United’s rumoured pursuit of signing midfielder

Sheffield United will not ‘force the issue’ in their pursuit to sign Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, according to a recent report from The Star.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Sheffield United were keen on a deal to sign the 30-year-old, who found game time hard to come in the 2020/21 season.

This update from The Star comes as Scott Parker’s future in charge of Fulham remains ‘up in the air’, with the former West Ham and Chelsea midfielder being linked with a move to AFC Bournemouth ahead of the new league campaign.

Sheffield United are now managed by former Cottagers boss Slavisa Jokanovic, which has inevitably seen some of Fulham’s players linked with a move to Bramall Lane.

Cairney is one of those, with the midfielder playing a starring role in the club’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2017/18 season whilst under Jokanovic’s management.

The midfielder chipped in with six goals and five assists from his 37 appearances in that season, and it appears as though Jokanovic is keen to work with him once again, this time at Sheffield United.

The Blades endured a frustrating league campaign last term, as they were relegated from the Premier League, and they’ll be eager to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It’ll be an interesting summer transfer window ahead though, as Jokanovic looks to build a squad capable of winning promotion back into the Premier League.

The Verdict:

This is understandable, as there’s still a lot of time to get this deal over the line.

It’s going to be an interesting few weeks ahead at Craven Cottage, with it seeming as though Scott Parker will leave Fulham this summer, and potentially head to AFC Bournemouth instead for the 2021/22 season.

Sheffield United won’t want to risk not being able to complete a deal for Cairney by trying to rush it through whilst there are plenty of off-field problems at Fulham at this moment in time, so it’s important that they bide their time here.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Cairney potentially want to link up with Jokanovic again though, as he flourished under his management earlier in his career.