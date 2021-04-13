Important update emerges on Rangers’ rumoured interest in signing five-goal EFL forward

Rangers are set to pull out of the race to sign Wigan Athletic forward Kyle Joseph according to a recent report from Football Insider.

Newcastle United are reportedly now the favourites to strike a deal with the Latics for Joseph, although Celtic are also believed to be monitoring the situation heading into the summer transfer window.

It is also claimed by Football Insider that any potential agreement for Joseph’s services could be worth up to £300,000, although an agreement between any of the clubs and Wigan is yet to be reached.

Joseph has reportedly turned down a new contract with the League One side though, having been with the club’s first-team since 2020.

Joseph has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Wigan Athletic this season, and has chipped in with five goals so far for the Latics.

But his efforts haven’t quite been enough yet, as they battle to survive in League One this term, with Leam Richardson’s side currently sat 21st in the fourth-tier standings.

Joseph and his Wigan team-mates are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host promotion-chasing Sunderland, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Latics.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

Joseph is a player that could have a bright future ahead of him if the early stages of his career are anything to go by. You don’t attract interest from the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Newcastle United by chance.

Rangers clearly don’t feel as though the player is worth pursuing this summer though, which leaves Newcastle and Celtic to battle it out to land his signature.

Rangers will be hoping they don’t regret pulling out of a deal to sign the Wigan Athletic forward.