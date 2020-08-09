Important update emerges on future of Bristol City key figure

Bristol City stalwart Korey Smith has confirmed that he has left the Ashton Gate club after he was not offered a new contract.

Smith’s contract expired at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and it has been uncertain for some time what the future held for the 29-year-old.

A report earlier today suggested that a new City deal was close but the player has taken to Instagram to announce that he has left the club after not being offered a new contract.

Following Smith’s announcement, the South West club has confirmed that the player has been released and thanked him for his service to the club.

The midfielder has made 196 appearances for the Robins since joining from Oldham in 2014, wearing the captain’s armband for many of those, and has been a huge part of their recent history.

He was an integral part of City’s League One and EFL Trophy double-winning side and has continued to be a key performer as the Robins established themselves in the Championship and pushed for the play-offs.

Smith’s exit leaves the Robins with an inexperienced midfield, with Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Morrell, Adam Nagy, and Liam Walsh their remaining options.

With the start of the season just over a month away, City are still yet to name their new manager – though it is understood previous assistant and caretaker boss Dean Holden has been offered the role.

The Verdict

This is likely to be tough news to take for the Ashton Gate faithful. Smith has been City’s beating heart over the past six years, a key figure and a leader on and off the pitch.

They will likely feel understandably frustrated that the player himself had to clarify the situation and the club didn’t act sooner to make an announcement.

I don’t think they’ve shown Smith the respect he deserves, which is hugely disappointing. The fact that he won’t have a chance to say goodbye to the fans and get the goodbye he should’ve had is also a difficult pill to swallow.

It leaves the Robins short in midfield, meaning they desperately need to add some physicality and experience in the engine room.