Important update emerges on EFL defender’s future amid previous links to Rangers and Celtic

Preston North End have reportedly offered Ben Davies a club-record contract in a bid to keep him at Deepdale beyond the 2020/21 season according to Football Insider.

Davies is out-of-contract in the summer, and it appears as though the Championship side are keen to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

The defender has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, as North End look to challenge for a top-six finish in the Championship under the management of Alex Neil.

However, it appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed, with Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic both keen on signing Davies in the near future on a pre-contract agreement.

It is now claimed by Football Insider that Preston have offered Davies a new contract worth £17,000-a-week, in an attempt to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

It remains to be seen as to whether Davies is willing to sign a new deal with Preston though, with both Rangers and Celtic being able to sign him for free on a pre-contract agreement this month.

Preston are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup at Adams Park.

The Verdict:

I still think they’re fighting a losing battle here.

Davies would surely have signed a new contract with Preston much earlier than now if he wanted to stick with the Lancashire-based club.

It’s good to see that Preston rate him highly by offering him a club-record deal, but I think the defender will be wanting to further his career with a move to Rangers or Celtic this month.

They’re two clubs that are competing on the European stage, and I can certainly see him featuring for either side on a regular basis in the future.