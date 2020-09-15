Bristol City
Important update emerges concerning Bristol City striker following recent reports
Bristol City have not received any bids for Famara Diedhiou despite recent rumours that Dijon had tabled an offer in the region of £3 million for the striker, according to the Bristol Post.
The 26-year-old forward has been a key part of Dean Holden’s plans so far this season – starting City’s first game of the Championship season on Saturday and helping them to beat Coventry City 2-1.
However, Diedhiou’s future remains unclear as the striker’s current deal with the Ashton Gate contract is set to expire next summer.
The Robins have offered the Senegal international a new contract but as they await his response, recent reports have indicated there is outside interest.
It was reported by the PA news agency yesterday that Dijon are making a major push to sign Diedhiou, while rumours on social media suggested that City had accepted a bid in the region of £3 million from the French club.
According to the Bristol Post, however, those rumours are false and the Robins have not received any offers for their 2019/20 player of the season.
Diedhiou has at times proved a divisive figure among City fans but he appears to be a firm Ashton Gate favorite after winning two awards and finishing as the club’s top scorer last term.
Are these 11 facts about the current Bristol City squad true or false?
The Verdict
This will likely be a huge relief for the Ashton Gate faithful after the rumours that were doing the rounds over the weekend.
Diedhiou was fantastic for the Robins last season and with a prolific goalscorer like Nahki Wells in the team to take some of the pressure off him, he could be set to have a huge impact once again.
That will rely on City keeping hold of him, of course, and the Senegalese striker signing a new deal.
Dijon’s reported interest in him is clearly a danger to that but for the time being, he remains a Robin.