Important update emerges on Blackburn Rovers’ reported pursuit of EFL defender

Blackburn Rovers are unlikely to reach an agreement to sign Crewe Alexandra full-back Harry Pickering according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

It is claimed that Tony Mowbray’s side made a six-figure bid for Pickering, and were confident of securing a deal to sign the defender.

However, potential additional clauses in the deal seem to have priced Blackburn out of a deal for the 22-year-old who has caught the eye with a number of strong performances this term in League One.

Pickering has made 26 appearances for David Artell’s side, who are currently sat ninth in the League One table, and just two points adrift of the play-off positions this term.

Blackburn are short on options in defence at the moment, with Daniel Ayala, Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton all being ruled out through injury.

But it doesn’t seem seem as though Pickering will be signing along the dotted line at Ewood Park anytime soon, despite the clubs previously being close to agreeing a down-payment figure.

A move to Blackburn could have been tempting for Pickering, with the Lancashire-based side currently sat 11th in the Championship, and just five points adrift of the play-off positions heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Pickering and his Crewe Alexandra team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Plymouth Argyle in League One.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update for Rovers.

Pickering has caught the eye with a number of strong performances this term, and would have been a solid addition to their team this season.

But Crewe clearly have their valuations of the player, and aren’t willing to let him leave unless Blackburn offer the finances they’re after at this moment in time.

It’ll be interesting to see who Blackburn have lined up as an alternative target to Pickering in the coming weeks.