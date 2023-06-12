Chelsea are open to offers for both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Talksport.

This comes amid reports suggesting that Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Melsier is being considered by the Premier League side.

The Frenchman has been a key part of the Leeds side since signing from Ligue 1 side Lorient in the summer of 2020.

The goalkeeper enjoyed an initial loan spell at Elland Road before signing permanently following the club’s promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

Does Illan Meslier have a future at Leeds United?

Melsier opened up on his future at Leeds during the weekend, leaving the door open to a possible exit from the club.

However, the goalkeeper admitted that he has no intention of sitting on the bench, even if it meant competing at a higher level.

But with Mendy and Arrizabalaga both potentially set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, this could open the door to Chelsea signing the 23-year-old.

Emiliano Martinez and Andre Onano are both also on Chelsea’s shortlist of potential replacements.

Chelsea suffered an abysmal season last year, finishing 12th in the Premier League table with just 44 points to their name.

What is the situation at Chelsea going into the summer transfer window?

The Blues conceded 47 goals, which was the joint seventh best record in the division.

Mauricio Pochettino has since been appointed as the club’s newest manager, becoming the long-term successor to Graham Potter.

Potter was dismissed in April, having only taken charge in late 2022 in place of Thomas Tuchel.

It remains to be seen what the Chelsea team will look like next season under the Argentine, but it is clear that a new goalkeeper is on the agenda for this summer.

Meslier has a contract with eeds until 2026, but relegation to the Championship has raised doubts over his future at Elland Road, with Tottenham also reportedly targeting the shot-stopper.

Should Leeds United cash-in on Illan Meslier?

Meslier was dropped by Sam Allardyce following his arrival as manager in the closing stages of the season.

But the Frenchman still has a lot of potential and should be competing in the Premier League.

If the Blues sold both keepers and signed Meslier then he would have little competition for the number one spot, which should appeal to the 23-year-old.

However, he will want an assurance of game time as Chelsea could still target the likes of Martinez or Onana while also pursuing a move for Meslier given their recent record in the market.