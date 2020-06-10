Important QPR figure eyed for new role

According to Wednesday’s printed Mirror, via West London Sport, players are calling for Les Ferdinand to be involved at a senior level with the FA.

The former striker had a glittering career as he played for the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham and England during his time on the pitch.

He’s done a good job as Director of Football at QPR since moving into boardroom work, too, with the Hoops challenging for the play-offs this season.

And now, with extra focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, players are calling for Ferdinand to have a prominent role within the FA to help combat inequality and deliver fairness across the board, regardless of skin colour.

Whether or not he’d take such a role is unclear, but he clearly has a great deal of respect in the game and would be a popular, and likely successful, appointment by the FA in a senior capacity.

The Verdict

Once again we are seeing light shed on the racial issues that remain around the world and the point is correctly being made that we do not have fair representation of BAME backgrounds at senior levels – not just in football.

In Ferdinand, you have a successful, professional role model that clearly has the backing of players so let’s see if something comes of it.