Important figure’s actions sets negative precedent for Sheffield United players: Opinion

Paul Heckingbottom was shown a red card for his actions in frustration to Middlesbrough‘s third goal in their 3-1 win at Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

James McAtee was fouled, Andre Marriner played an advantage which was not brought back after the Manchester City loanee’s subsequent pass resulted in a turnover of possession.

From winning the ball back in that incident, Boro burst forward and found Cameron Archer one-versus-one to slot home to establish a two-goal cushion.

Even though in the moment it is easy to understand Heckingbottom’s frustration, given the state of the league table and the form that Middlesbrough are on, it probably was not the right message to send to his players.

Heckingbottom was only thinking about the fact that McAtee has ended up being at fault for a goal after honestly staying on his feet rather than going to ground for a free kick, resulting in the advantage that led to the turnover.

However, in acting in the way that he did when it became clear that Boro were likely to take all three points back to Teesside may have inadvertently sent the wrong message to the squad.

With a seven-point cushion and a game in hand on Middlesbrough in third place, the Blades should remain very confident that they will kick on towards automatic promotion this season.

The communication following the defeat should be not to panic and to trust that the performance level that they have produced across the course of the season so far will be enough for them to seal a top-flight return.

But, with Heckingbottom losing his cool in the way that he did, it may show the players that he is feeling the pressure, and that he is wary of the form that Boro are on and their ability to catch the Blades, rather than being confident in the group at his disposal.

In the likes of John Egan, Oliver Norwood, Billy Sharp and others, United have the leaders in the dressing room to ensure that they keep a cool head and a focused mindset over the next 15 games.

But at the same time, there would have been players, possibly mainly on the fringes of the squad, who witnessed Heckingbottom’s actions and thought ‘blimey, the gaffer can see us getting caught here’.

Heckingbottom explained why the McAtee incident enraged him so much, and it is completely understandable, but that is not to say that is does not send the wrong message to the players, and it could be an action that goes on to create greater tension on the pitch in the coming weeks.