There are no clauses in the loan deals for Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee that would allow Sheffield United to re-sign for next season, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The pair have impressed at Bramall Lane in 2022/23 and helped the Blades close in on promotion back to the Premier League - with Saturday's 4-1 victory over Cardiff City leaving them five points clear of third-placed Luton Town and with a game in hand at this late stage in the campaign.

Will Sheffield United re-sign Tommy Doyle or James McAtee this summer?

United will already be thinking about preparations for life back in the top flight and it seems they'll have a decision to make concerning Doyle and McAtee as Premier League rules dictate that a club can only loan one player from a division rival.

Man City are set to make a decision on a host of loanees, including the Blades pair, at the end of the season but The Sun has reported that Paul Heckingbottom would be happy to bring either Doyle or McAtee back to Bramall Lane for next season - though it appears the former would be the preference.

It is said that United would be front of the queue for Doyle were he allowed out on loan but Nixon has revealed that there are no clauses in the current loan deals for either player that the Championship club can trigger to re-sign them on loan for next season.

How long is left on Tommy Doyle and James McAtee's Man City contracts?

Doyle, 21, is under contract at the Etihad until the summer of 2025 while McAtee, 20, is committed to the Premier League club until 2026.

Their contract situations are likely to make any potential permanent move for either player expensive and suggest that City will be in no rush to cash in.

Assuming the Citizens are open to loaning the pair out again next season, the Blades are likely to face competition given how impressive they have been at Bramall Lane this season.

Getting either one of them back ahead of the return to the Premier League would represent great business.