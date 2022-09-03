Important claim emerges on Ross Stewart’s Sunderland future

Sunderland Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed the club remain in talks with Ross Stewart about a new contract, and is optimistic about how they are going.

Stewart emerged as a pivotal figure for the Black Cats last season, scoring 26 goals to fire the club to a long awaited promotion back to the Championship.

That form is something that the striker has continued in the early stages of the current campaign, scoring five goals and providing three assists in the opening seven Championship games of the season.

However, there will inevitably be some concern for Sunderland fans about the future of the 26-year-old, given he is now in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Now however, it seems that work is ongoing to secure the striker to a new deal, with Speakman believing that things are moving in the right direction.

Providing an update on Stewart’s contract situation, the Sunderland director told The Northern Echo: “Ross is someone we have been having a conversation with since Spring regarding his contractual status. They are ongoing positive conversations.

“Ross has got this year with us, we’ve got an option on his contract so he has still got 22 months left with us so I don’t think we are in a situation where we need to be panicking about it.

“I appreciate when you have got the profile of a player like Ross. Ross is a top guy, he has come to Sunderland. He has adapted and delivered which is always what you want from players.”

Indeed, with the distraction of the transfer window now out of the way, it seems increased focus will be given to a new contract for Stewart, with Speakman adding: “We’ve had those conversations, but neither side have been dialling up the pressure because there’s been the transfer window and a lot of things going on.

“If his contract was a year shorter then that would be bubbling to the top of the list, naturally. I’ve had loads of conversations with Ross, he’s a top lad, he wants to play in a competitive team and he wants to be the best version of himself.

“I think now that we’ve got the window out of the way I think we can have a more detailed conversation about getting that over the line.”

The Verdict

This will certainly be a big relief for those of a Sunderland persuasion to hear.

Given how important his goals have been to the Black Cats since the start of last season, Stewart is one player the Black Cats will be desperate not to lose anytime soon, and especially not on the cheap.

Securing a new contract for the striker obviously ensures they are not at risk of doing that, and with the immediate priority of the transfer window now out of the way, it makes sense for this to be their main focus.

Given how big a statement of intent this would be from Sunderland, and the fact Stewart will surely be aware of interest in him from elsewhere, it will be interesting to see if this is a deal the club are to secure.