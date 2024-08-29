This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Burnley midfielder and captain Josh Brownhill has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor in the dying embers of the transfer window, with the likes of Tottenham, Everton and Fulham all reported to be keeping tabs.

Brownhill has been a cult hero in his time in Lancashire. but reports from GiveMeSport are suggesting the 28-year-old Clarets captain has been offered to club's ahead of Friday's deadline, and he could be bought for a cut-price figure of £5 million.

The midfielder has been a key player in the Clarets side since his £9 million switch from Bristol City in January 2020, and many Burnley fans will be hoping their captain will stay.

After settling in under new boss Parker, with two goals in his opening three league appearances, Brownhill may favour staying at the club and seeing out his contract, but the temptation of a return to the Premier League might be too good to turn down.

Burnley hierarchy urged to keep Josh Brownhill amid mounting interest

FLW's Burnley fan pundit, Nathan Rogers, has suggested the Clarets should do everything they can to keep hold of their captain in their bid to return to the Premier League, and that would mean the club U-turning on offering the midfielder's services out if reports are to be believed.

"With Brownhill, potentially it's deeply concerning," Nathan said whilst speaking to Football League World.

"He is our leader, our captain, a local lad. He gets to town, and he's got a good rapport with the fans. He's a very decent player in this division.

"He's up there with one of the better midfielders in the league, so to lose him for around £5 million would be very disappointing. If I'm being brutally honest, I don't think the club are particularly good moves for him. Everton and Spurs - Spurs being a bit left-field.

"He has a problem at Premier League level with pace, but when he drops down to the Championship, he becomes a much better footballer. From a Burnley point of view, it's imperative we keep him to get points across to the young lads and the new players.

Josh Brownhill's Burnley Stats 2022-23 Championship - As Per FotMob Appearances 41 Goals 7 Assists 8 Chances Created 72 Dribble success % 58.6% Duels won 186

"He's our main man, a fan's favourite. Like I say, it would be another disastrous outgoing if we were to let Brownhill go. It would add to the list of the disastrous outgoings we've had this summer.

Scott Parker should be demanding Burnley keep hold of Josh Brownhill

Whether it is Parker's decision or not, he should be doing everything he can to keep Brownhill at Burnley.

Losing a player of his importance will have a huge effect on the Clarets' already vanishing squad, with a potential 13th exit this summer.

The losses of Wilson Odobert, Dara O'Shea and Sander Berge will be big misses, but Brownhill is a step above in many Burnley fans' eyes due to his longetivity and ability at Championship level.

They aren't only potentially losing a vital component of their midfield, but also the work off the pitch will fail to be seen. His experience at the club over the past six seasons has spoken volumes and, as Nathan mentioned, his experience can rub off on the younger players and new signings.

With a short time remaining in the window, Burnley will struggle to find an asset that replicates that of Brownhill, so Parker needs to urge with Alan Pace - chairman of the club - that the midfielder is not someone he can lose.