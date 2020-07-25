Impending sale of QPR star could get underway after PL club’s recent update

Crystal Palace have told Wilfried Zaha that he can leave the club this summer, and that could tempt them into buying wanted QPR man Ebere Eze.

Roy Hodgson is said to be willing to part ways with the Ivorian this summer providing that ‘the price is right’. His exit has been imminent for some time and with it seemingly coming to terms, Palace will need a suitable replacement.

QPR’s Eze has been linked with a move to Palace. The 22-year-old has had a breakout season in West London and looks set to depart this summer, with all of Spurs, West ham and Palace said to be in the running.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

But we could see Palace up the heat in the race for Eze. The club’s asking price has varied over the course of the season, and with the current state of football it looks as though the deal could go through for anything up to £20 million.

Mark Warburton seems keen on a player-plus-cash deal though. He’s recently stated his interest in bringing Spurs’ Luke Amos back for next season, with West Ham’s Jordan Hugill another name who could potentially make the return.

The verdict

Eze is a fine player with a fine future ahead of him. QPR fans will be sad to see him go this summer but for the right sun, it’ll be good business for the club.

Palace could be a good fit for him. He’s a similar player to Zaha and with a few years of Premier League football then he could quite easily become the same player. It’ll be interesting to see how or if this move materialises.