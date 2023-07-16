After two years, it would be a fair sentiment to say that Dan James' Leeds United career has not taken off in the way that many had envisaged.

Their pursuit of the Welsh international had been well-documented and long-lived, and, having only missed out on his signature in January 2019 when Swansea City pulled the plug on an all-but-secured deal, Leeds finally landed their man some eighteen months later.

By that point, James had spent the last year plying his trade under the Old Trafford spotlights, and while he had seldom appeared capable of matching the stratospheric standards of Manchester United- barring a breathtaking start to life, of course - the contrasting standards meant that, by all accounts, the winger's signature still seemed a significant step in the right direction for Leeds.

That said signature set the Whites back a reported £25m a year on from their return to the Premier League, and if James does not make good of it soon, he risks going down as one of the club's most expensive transfer flops in recent history.

Following a year at the club that yielded four goals and assists apiece in the top-flight, James was sent on loan to Fulham for the 2022/23 campaign, only to sorely struggle for minutes and, as such, any consistent form as Marco Silva's side sealed a shock mid-table finish.

Leeds, on the other hand, succumbed to relegation and are now putting the gears in motion at both ends for a return to the Championship, which will naturally cause a mass squad exodus and upheaval.

A number of high-profile names are tipped to depart the club before Leeds' season starts at home to Cardiff City on August 6, and Wilfried Gnonto is no exception.

And although his imminent exit after a sole year in Yorkshire represents a significant blow, it may just afford James the Leeds lifeline that his career so desperately requires at this time.

What is the latest regarding Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United future?

Amid an array of speculation Football Insider have recently revealed that Gnonto is set to leave the club this summer.

Their report informs that the Italian attacker, who joined Leeds from FC Zurich last year, has been subjected to advances from Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace, while clubs in his homeland and throughout Europe also remain interested.

It is yet to be seen just who will win the hotly-contested race for Gnonto's services, but it would come as no surprise if the player himself truly wants and subsequently pushes for a move to pastures new after making a lasting impression in fits and starts last term.

Could Dan James replace Wilfried Gnonto at Leeds United?

James' Leeds future had seemed in doubt, although, having now linked back up with new boss Daniel Farke's squad for pre-season, he could well have a shimmer of salvation at the club.

Granted, his performances in the Premier League have often fallen below expectations, but the blitzing displays that were conjured up for second-tier Swansea on a routine basis should not be lost on supporters, or indeed Farke, just yet.

Over, say, anywhere from 10-30 yards, very few players, not only in the Championship, but across Europe for that matter, can keep race with James, whose blistering speed can offer to inject a new dimension into Leeds' attack.

His ability to stretch defences, put opponents on the back foot and run in behind could all make him a big threat at Elland Road next season, and though James has often been criticsed for his lack of end product, a return of four goals and seven assists during his one and only Championship campaign shows that he can contribute more with a final ball at this level.

That said, it will still need to improve somewhat for a promotion-chasing side, but to really optimize the divisive winger, it is better to focus on his threats than his flaws - which also do still have time to be ironed out.

Still only 25, there is a feeling that he is yet to even approach his prime and that the best years lie firmly ahead, and should that occur, Leeds may finally see a reward for the outlay they forked out in 2021, all the while ensuring that Gnonto's soon-to-be-void is filled to some extent.

He may not be able to have quite the impact as Gnonto would have in this division, but he also harnesses the ability to cause almost any backline serious problems with his dynamism in and out of possession, and both he and Leeds must make the most of that from August onwards.