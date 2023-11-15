Highlights Reading FC is struggling in League One, currently sitting at the bottom of the table and 10 points away from safety.

Owner Dai Yongge has been financially mismanaging the club, failing to pay staff and players on time and not meeting tax obligations.

The poor ownership has affected the players, who have not won in the league for nine games, and there are deep issues at the club that need to be addressed, potentially including Yongge selling the club for progress.

Reading FC currently sit rock bottom of League One and are 10 points adrift of safety.

The Royals were only relegated from the Championship last season due to a six-point deduction which was imposed on the club by the English Football League as a punishment for owner Dai Yongge's financial mismanagement.

During his time as the Royals' owner, Dai Yongge has failed to pay his staff and players on time on several occasions and has also failed to meet HMRC tax obligations.

Sadly for Royals fans, players and staff alike, Yongge's poor ownership has continued into the 2023/24 League One campaign and the issue has clearly filtered through to the players who have not won in the league for nine games now, with their last League One victory coming all the way back in mid-September.

The Berkshire outfit faced yet another defeat on Saturday despite having held an early 2-0 lead away at Shrewsbury.

Reading's players have had a tough time of late.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire on Monday night, Royals midfielder Sam Hutchinson said:

"We don't go out there to lose.

"There's stuff going on at this club that not everyone's privy too, that they don't see on a daily basis but the boys are trying their hardest, and they're going against a tide and that's life.

"But when people come out here and people want to slate you, it's difficult to take when certain things aren't right.

"We don't help ourselves, let's be honest.

"We're inexperienced as a team, we're naive, we're everything.

"We can make all the excuses in the world but we're not good enough as a team.

"We're not good enough as a club, not good enough as everything.

"You're angry, I'm angry, the fans are angry and I think you can see that.

"You can apologise until you're blue in the face, you can sit in the changing room and speak and say all this rubbish.

"You have to get out on the pitch and have some experience, have some know-how, do the right things, do the basics win ugly, do everything.

"But unfortunately we're not getting that, we're not doing it and we get punished week in, week out, game in, game out.

"We're all getting scrutinised, everyone is so you can see everyone working on the pitch.

"I try and work my balls off, and that's all you can ask of all the players.

"Regardless of performance, I don't think there's anyone that doesn't give 100%.

"That's the difficult thing to take, when you are giving as best as you can do, with the messages you're being given and with what's happening, and you're still losing, that's hard.

"There's so many problems at this club, and I'll be honest with you because there is.

"Everyone's trying to do their best like the fans, us as players, the staff, the management, everyone's trying to do their best but sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say it's not good enough.

"We've got to do everything we can to get out of this as a club and it's not for the want of trying, something's just not happening at the moment."

In that interview with BBC Radio Berkshire, Hutchinson gives a very damning assessment of the situation at the Royals and although he is an experienced player at 34, he has never faced a scenario as tough as the predicament his club are in at the moment.

This is indicative of how deep the issues at Reading run, and suggests that the only real remedy to stop the current downfall of a proud football club is if failing owner Yongge sells up.

Yongge is leaching the life out of the club whose stability lies in his hands so in order for the Royals to progress, he has to go.

What is the latest on the financial situation at Reading FC?

On Monday, it was reported that the latest HMRC winding up petition which was lodged against the club had been withdrawn as Yongge finally paid the club's overdue tax bills.

Rightfully Yongge has not received any praise for this as paying overdue bills is below the bare minimum of expectations you can have for a football club owner.

Mike Ashley appears to be the man who could drag the Royals out of their current mire after entrepreneur Will Storey pulled out of the ownership race.

Nonetheless, Hutchinson's frank comments go to show just how the Berkshire club have fallen.