Highlights Leeds United missed out on re-signing Kalvin Phillips after losing the Championship play-off final to Southampton.

Phillips, who struggled at Manchester City, may be on the move to Everton after Leeds failed to secure promotion.

The Elland Road club had a deal in place to re-sign the midfielder from Manchester City, if they won promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United have missed out on a reunion with Kalvin Phillips after defeat in the Championship play-off final.

That's according to a report from TeamTalk, who say that the Elland Road club had a deal in place to re-sign the midfielder from Manchester City, if they won promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites' hopes of securing an immediate return to the top-flight of English football were ended on Sunday, when they were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in that play-off final at Wembley.

As a result, Daniel Farke's side are now facing another season of Championship football in the coming campaign.

It also seems as though that defeat to the Saints ended any hope Leeds had of reuniting with Phillips this summer.

Leeds United had deal to re-sign Kalvin Phillips lined-up

Phillips of course, left Elland Road back in the summer of 2022, when he made his move to Manchester City for a reported £42million.

However, the England international struggled to establish himself in Pep Guardiola's side, leading to him being loaned out in this year's January transfer window to West Ham.

With that move also not working out, it looks as though the 28-year-old will be on the move again this summer, although Leeds now look to have missed their chance to do a deal.

As per this latest update, the Elland Road club had reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City to re-sign Phillips on loan.

That deal though, would only go through if Leeds won promotion back to the Premier League. With defeat in the play-off final meaning that will not be happening, a deal to bring Phillips back to the club has now been ruled out.

It is therefore claimed that Everton are now growing in confidence that they can do a loan deal for the 28-year-old, due to his preference to remain in the north of England.

That is despite reported interest in the midfielder from European clubs such as Leipzig, Salzburg and Roma.

Phillips of course, originally came through the academy at Leeds, and made well over 200 senior appearances for the club, winning promotion to the Premier League in 2020, before his eventual move to Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 234 14 13 Manchester City 31 1 0 West Ham 10 0 0 As of 30th May 2024

Insult added to injury for Leeds United

This will no doubt be tough news to hear for those connected with the Elland Road club, on the back of what has already happened this week.

Missing out on promotion will have been a huge disappointment, given that was the clear aim for this season.

It has also already led to suggestions that a number of big name players will have to be sold by Leeds over the course of the summer window, in what could be a blow to next season's plans.

Now, it seems as though defeat in the play-off final has also led to them missing out on what would have been an incredibly popular signing in the form of Phillips.

Related Leeds United facing £190m transfer issue The Whites are in for a tough time between now and the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Indeed, given how well he played for his hometown club when they were first promoted back to the top-flight, this could have been a very good signing both on and off the pitch.

However, that is not going to happen, and given the frustrations of the past few days, this is likely to be the last sort of news that Leeds United fans would have wanted to get.