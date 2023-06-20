Barnsley narrowly missed out on a Championship return during the 2022/23 campaign, with the Tykes losing out in the League One play-off final at Wembley to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

As a result, and with many individuals enjoying a very strong season at the top-end of the third-tier, teams who operate at a higher-level of football will naturally cast eyes over Barnsley.

One vitally important component to what was largely a successful season last time out was Tykes boss Michael Duff, who impressed throughout after making his move from Cheltenham Town.

However, the 45-year-old is attracting admiring glances from the Championship, with a report from Football Insider claiming that the Belfast-born manager is closing in on a move to Swansea City.

How does a potential Michael Duff departure to Swansea City impact Barnsley's Harry Isted plans?

Following a fantastic second half of the season inbetween the sticks at Oakwell, it has been no secret that the Tykes have been trying to lure the 26-year-old back to Yorkshire on a permanent deal.

It was reported a couple of weeks ago that conversations had taken place between the goalkeeper's representatives and the League One club, after his release from Luton Town.

However, with reports suggesting that Duff may be on his way to the Championship, complications have arisen in Barnsley's attempts to tie Isted down on a permanent deal.

BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton provided an update on the goalkeeper's situation as the Barnsley manager's future now looks uncertain, stating that a potential Duff departure would throw a move for Isted "up in the air."

What next for former Barnsley loanee Harry Isted this summer transfer window?

Luton confirmed that Isted would be free to head on for pastures new earlier in the month, with his current contract at Kenilworth Road set to expire in just over a week.

Isted enjoyed a brilliant loan spell at Barnsley, and whilst his strong performances on a consistent basis could attract interest from the higher-level, the Tykes provided him with regular first-team football, which he has struggled for during the early stages of his career thus far.

The immediate future of the Barnsley boss could be incredibly influential in whether or not Barnsley can land the signing of the impressive shot-stopper, whilst he may be considered in South Wales if Duff is to take the job.

It will be interesting to see how his situation plays out this summer, with his performances over the last few months raising his stock.