Gretar Steinsson is set to remain an important figure for Leeds United despite departing the club for a new role with owners 49ers Enterprises.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites will remain a priority for him as he takes on a similar role in the 49ers’ global football infrastructure.

Steinsson was technical director at Leeds and played a major part in their transfer business during his time in the role.

His departure was initially seen as a blow to the Championship side, especially with their sights firmly set on promotion back to the Premier League.

However, the extent to which he will no longer be involved with the Yorkshire outfit may not be as much as originally believed.

Gretar Steinsson’s Leeds United role

It was reported by The Athletic last week that Steinsson will be taking up a larger role within the 49ers Enterprises structure, leading to a departure from Elland Road.

This was the first of two major shake-ups behind the scenes at Leeds, with Teamtalk revealing that the head of recruitment Jordan Miles will also be leaving the club.

These changes have the potential to make a big impact on the Championship side’s transfer strategy.

However, it is now understood that Steinsson will still have a focus on the English side in the short and medium term.

The ex-Iceland international was present for the victory over QPR last weekend, and it is believed that he will attend matches in the future as well, indicating he will still have a presence behind the scenes.

It has been claimed that Steinsson’s role will involve a major focus on research, new technologies, and possible academy partnerships, showing that 49ers Enterprises must have potential plans to expand their current football network.

The 42-year-old was heavily involved in Leeds’ transfer business across the last two summers, but it remains uncertain just how much input he will have when the market reopens in January.

Leeds United’s promotion ambition

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of November 12th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 15 +14 31 2 Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3 Leeds United 15 +15 29 4 Burnley 15 +12 27 5 West Brom 15 +7 25 6 Watford 15 +1 25 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Leeds will be aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season, so may use the winter market to improve their chances of a top-flight return.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit third in the table after 15 games, two points behind leaders Sunderland.

A 2-0 win over QPR going into the November international break means the Whites have earned a total of 29 points from a possible 45, winning eight and drawing five.

Next up for Leeds is a clash away to Swansea City on 24 November.

Gretar Steinsson shift shows growing 49ers Enterprises plans

The Leeds owners clearly have greater ambitions for their football network than their ownership of the club.

This expanded role for Steinsson is an indication of their wider plans, but it also should lead to him remaining fairly involved with the Whites given they’re at the forefront of their ownership structure at the moment.

Bringing Red Bull as a minority investor should also play a role in their recruitment process, and may mask the departure of Miles to some extent.

There are a lot of interesting moves happening behind the scenes at Elland Road, making it an exciting time for supporters.