Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has been placed under an EFL embargo due to money owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Despite the embargo, the club can still register players with permission from the EFL.

This means that players not currently registered, such as Marvin Johnson or Momo Diaby, can be with permission.

Friday was another bleak day for Sheffield Wednesday as it was revealed that the club have been put under an EFL embargo.

Indeed, as per BBC Sport, the Owls are under a registration embargo by the EFL due to money owed to HM Revenue and Customs.

Naturally, this may come across as though the Owls cannot register any more players to their squad. However, it appears things are not quite that bad.

Can Sheffield Wednesday still register players under embargo?

It appears that the Owls can indeed register players whilst under their current registration embargo with the EFL.

The key, though, is that they must seek the express permission of the EFL to do so.

That is according to The Star's Sheffield Wednesday reporter Joe Crann, who has offered an update on the matter on social media this morning.

Using two players who are not currently registered as examples, Crann wrote on Twitter: "My understanding is that #SWFC’s embargo doesn’t mean that they categorically can’t register Marvin Johnson or Momo Diaby as their 25th man..."

"But they do need permission from the EFL to do so."

Crann also clarified the situation with regards to under-21 players currently at the club.

Indeed, Crann reports that given the under-21 players do not have to be registered in the matchday squad to play, they are fine under the embargo.

Why are Momo Diaby and Marvin Johnson not registered in the Sheffield Wednesday squad?

The two Sheffield Wednesday players, who are reportedly not in the squad, are not in there for different reasons.

Marvin Johnson, for example, appears to have been exiled by former Owls boss Xisco Munoz, training alone and away from the first team squad whilst the Spaniard was at the club.

With Munoz having been sacked now, though, there is every chance Johnson could rejoin the squad, and it appears the registration embargo shouldn't prevent this.

Momo Diaby, meanwhile, was omitted from the 25-man Sheffield Wednesday squad due to an injury sustained on his Owls' debut earlier this season.

A report from The Star back in early September suggests there is one spot up for grabs in the 25-man squad.

How have Sheffield Wednesday performed so far this season?

Although they can still register players with permission from the EFL, the embargo comes at a time when Sheffield Wednesday are struggling in the Championship.

As you can see below, the Owls currently sit bottom of the league standings heading into this weekend's round of fixtures.

It is a home match against 22nd placed Rotherham United for the Owls this weekend, which arguably represents a great chance for the club to pick up their first league victory of the season.