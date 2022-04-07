Impact of Chris Kirchner’s failed takeover on Preston North End summer window plans revealed after Derby County twist

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has revealed Chris Kirchner’s exit from the running to take control of the club hasn’t affected their plans for the summer transfer window, speaking on Sky Sports.

The US businessman looked to be on the verge of acquiring the Lancashire club this month after previously agreeing a price with the Hemmings family, with due diligence work being done by Kirchner’s team last month.

This came after his failed attempt to become Derby County’s preferred bidder last year, launching a reported £50m bid and even engaging in talks with Wayne Rooney but failing to get a deal over the line.

However, it was revealed by Preston last month that they were no longer in talks with any party, with the Lancashire Evening Post reporting that Kirchner had submitted two further bids for the club that were lower than the Hemmings’ valuation.

This seemingly ended talks between the two parties and they don’t look like restarting anytime soon after seeing him named as Derby’s preferred bidder yesterday, a major breakthrough for the Rams who were thought to be just weeks away from liquidation.

Previous speculation surrounding Deepdale and this lack of progress on an expected takeover may have disrupted North End manager Lowe’s plans for the summer as the ex-Plymouth boss looks to put his stamp on his side, but this is something he has denied.

Asked whether this failed takeover bid had any impact on these plans, he said to Sky Sports (via Lancs Live): “No, not really.

“I sat down with Craig (Hemmings) the other day when we knew it wasn’t going to happen. I’ve been in dialogue with Peter (Ridsdale) every day, I speak to him and have a cup of tea with him every morning before I start work and we’ve got that great relationship which we need to have.

“Craig is fully aware, he wants to back us, he has seen the project and has seen things that have got better on the pitch, what we’re doing and bringing fans back on side. In terms of what the Hemmings family want to do, I want to bring them some enjoyment back.”

The Verdict:

Lowe has admitted that planning is already underway for the summer as he looks to implement his ideas, so this deal would have inevitably caused uncertainty.

The Hemmings family have shown real commitment to the cause since the passing of previous owner Trevor last October – but they aren’t likely to splash out a considerable amount on signings considering other costs at the football club and the need to remain within financial limits.

Although it’s unclear how much Kirchner would have spent if he had taken control of Preston, he may have been willing to invest a considerable amount considering he’s willing to take on Derby County who will need a sizeable amount of investment to get back on its feet again.

Preston has been a steady ship for years now, so it’s not as if the businessman would have taken on much debt, allowing him to spend more on the playing squad and that would have been useful considering this will be Lowe’s first summer window in charge.

That lengthy period allows for big changes to be made unlike the mid-season window in January – but changes can still be made with several talented loanees and free agents likely to be available in the coming months.