Hull City's permanent transfer for Chelsea 19-year-old Xavier Simons was reportedly delayed as the Premier League club ran out of time on their end on January deadline day as they pushed to complete the £106.8 million signing of Enzo Fernandez.

Simons joined Hull on a season-long loan in the summer but it is understood he will sign permanently for them once his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer.

The Tigers were one of a host of EFL clubs linked with the midfielder in the winter window - with Burnley, Bristol City, Charlton Athletic, and Millwall all said to be keen as well - but they have now tied up the deal.

That's according to Nizaar Kinsella from the Evening Standard, who reported that Simons' permanent move to Hull was wrapped up at the start of the week and has revealed the impact that the Blues' high-profile pursuit of Fernandez had on the transfer.

The race to sign the 2022 World Cup winner was one of the big stories of January and was eventually won by Chelsea, who broke the English transfer record to land the 22-year-old on deadline day.

Understandably, that pursuit dominated their attention in the final stages of the winter window and appears to have delayed Hull's move for Simons.

Kinsella has reported that the deal for the Blues youngster was set to go through on transfer deadline day but the Premier League ran out of time as they had so much going on, including the Fernandez deal, which only just squeezed through before the window slammed shut.

The Verdict

After weeks of uncertainty, it seems Hull have managed to get their deal for Simons over the line.

They will have been frustrated not to be able to get the transfer wrapped up on deadline day but it's understandable that Chelsea had other priorties.

All is well that ends well for the Tigers, though, and they appear now to have landed the teenage midfielder.

He looks like a player with a bright future ahead of him - even if we're yet to really see the best of him in a Hull shirt.