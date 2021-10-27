Imminent Sheffield Wednesday selection boost played down as Cheltenham trip looms

Sheffield Wednesday are unlikely to welcome Sam Hutchinson back into the fold this weekend when they take on Cheltenham.

Darren Moore has been without Hutchinson since Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at the start of October, when the 32-year-old lasted just 45 minutes.

On the back of that, Hutchinson has missed three League One fixtures, all of which Wednesday have drawn.

Dom Howson has offered up a couple of insights from Wednesday’s recent training video, where he revealed (Yorkshire Live) that there was no sign of Hutchinson taking part in the session with the first-team.

It’s suggested he could be working with the medical team or having his training load managed given his injury history.

As a result, it has been stated that it would be a ‘major surprise’ if Hutchinson was available to return this weekend when Wednesday head to Cheltenham.

Three consecutive draws have left Wednesday ninth in League One and still looking to hit their straps as they aim for an instant return to the Championship.

Moore’s side are currently three points adrift of the play-off picture.

Hutchinson has made eight appearances, showcasing his versatility by moving between a role at centre-back and holding midfield.

The Verdict

Hutchinson has had so many injury problems over the years and whenever he’s out for an extended period, you fear the worst. He’s made 185 appearances for Wednesday since his debut in 2014 and these stints out of the side aren’t exactly a rarity.

Moore has to manage him well, then. That includes his training schedule and making sure he doesn’t rush him back from injury.

Wednesday’s squad can carry his absence for a period and, when he eventually returns fully fit, they will benefit rather than have to help him through.

