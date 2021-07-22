Imminent Middlesbrough signing could prove to be the missing piece of Neil Warnock’s jigsaw: Opinion

Middlesbrough supporters have had plenty of new signings to be happy about this summer, but the next one could be one that really gets pulses racing.

Matt Crooks looks set complete a move to the Riverside Stadium after FLW exclusively revealed that a deal for the Rotherham United man was moving closer earlier this week.

That move seems to be imminent now with Neil Warnock referencing the signing to the press earlier this week, saying that he could be the missing piece of the Middlesbrough jigsaw.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “We are down the line with that one.

“I’ve watched Matt for many, many years from playing centre-half at Huddersfield. He’s played all over the show really.

“I just think he fits in with exactly what we’re looking for.

“I think he can come in and contribute 10-15 goals a season and that’s what we need – more goals.”

Warnock certainly seems to have identified a weakness in his team.

While Middlesbrough were a solid-looking unit last season, one area where they struggled was in front of goal due to the lack of creativity and goalscoring threat from the middle of the park.

Marcus Tavernier was arguably the most consistent offensive force in the middle of the park, while the likes of loan star Neeskens Kebano also contributed during the second half of the season.

However there’s no doubt that they’ve been short of a consistent source of goals.

22 things all Middlesbrough fans simply must know - But do you?

1 of 22 In what year did Steve Gibson save Middlesbrough from liquidation? 1966 1976 1986 1996

Crooks has a decent record in front of goal after scoring nine and creating four more as Rotherham United secured promotion from League One in the 2019-20 season, while also scoring six and creating three more for the Millers last term as they suffered relegation.

The ’10-15 goals’ mentioned by Warnock might be a bit of a stretch, but if Crooks can even contribute seven or eight goals in a season then it’ll be a decent boost.

Middlesbrough do need to score more goals if they’re to get closer to the play-off places this term and maybe the 27-year-old could be a key ingredient in helping them to do exactly that.