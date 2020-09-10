Imminent Liverpool transfer agreement scuppers Ipswich and Portsmouth’s chances of deal

Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn is set to join Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam on a season-long loan deal according to Goal.

Woodburn spent last year’s campaign on loan with League One side Oxford United, but struggled for consistent game time having broken a bone in his foot early into the 2019/20 campaign.

Liverpool are clearly keen to find him regular minutes in the near future, with it being highly unlikely that he’ll find regular game time in the Reds first-team anytime soon.

Jurgen Klopp has much more experienced options to choose from ahead of the new league campaign, with Woodburn being sent out on loan to the Dutch top-flight.

Ipswich Town and Portsmouth had both been previously interested in signing Woodburn on loan according to Goal (via the East Anglian Daily Times), but it seems as though they have been beaten in the race to strike an agreement with the forward.

The Tractor Boys finished 11th in the League One table last season, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to conclude the season on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Whereas Portsmouth finished fifth and were beaten by Oxford United in their play-off semi-final under the management of Kenny Jackett.

Both teams will be hoping they can find a strong alternative to Woodburn now, as they look to strengthen their squads ahead of a push for promotion into the Championship.

Do you know what clubs these Ipswich Town academy graduates are playing for now? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Who is Jordan Rhodes playing for now? Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United Huddersfield Leeds United

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating update for both Portsmouth and Ipswich Town.

Woodburn showed glimpses of his quality with Oxford United last season, and would have been a solid addition in League One next season.

Ipswich and Portsmouth could certainly benefit from having a player of Woodburn’s potential in their ranks, and they’ll be disappointed to miss out on him.

I’m not surprised to see that Liverpool are looking at loaning him out ahead of the new season, as he’s highly unlikely to feature for their first-team.