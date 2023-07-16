Leicester City are closing in on the signing of Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Brøndby, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

The Foxes were reported to have opened talks with Brøndby over a £5million deal for Hermansen, according to the Daily Mail.

Another report from Danish news outlet B.T. had suggested that the reason the 23-year-old didn't feature in Brøndby's pre-season fixture against Leicester's fellow Championship outfit, Swansea City, was down to initial reports linking him with a move to a then 'unnamed club' which has since been revealed as Leicester.

Percy is now reporting that "Leicester are very close to signing Brondby goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, for a fee of around £5m. Medical already completed. Leicester now waiting for Hermansen’s work permit which is regarded as a formality. Another new addition for Enzo Maresca with more signings to come."

The Foxes have already completed three signings this summer, in the form of Conor Coady from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Harry Winks from Tottenham Hotspur, and Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City and look set to make yet another capture.

Leicester have been in the market for a new goalkeeper all summer, and according to earlier reports from the The Telegraph, the Foxes were keen to add Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, but have now since moved on to Hermansen.

Who is Mads Hermansen?

Hermansen has been a part of Brøndby's set-up since 2015, but only made his debut during the 2020/21 season. He has since gone on to make 70 appearances in all competitions for the Danish Superliga outfit.

The 23-year-old has also competed at various Danish age groups, including at U-21 level, making nine appearances for the side, but is yet to make a senior appearance despite a recent call-up to UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Northern Ireland and Slovenia in June.

Hermansen received the award of Brøndby Player of the Year for 2022 after putting in strong performances through the year, and his displays also caught the eye of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who flew out to Denmark to cast an eye over the keeper in early April, but no further talks with the Clarets have since materialised.

What does Leicester's move for Hermansen mean for Danny Ward and Daniel Iversen?

Leicester's current goalkeepers are Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen, and Alex Smithies, as well as youngster Jakub Stolarczyk.

Stolarczyk will either head out on loan, or remain as the development goalkeeper, and Smithies is more than adequate as back-up, which he will probably be content with at this stage of his career.

However, both Ward and Iversen's situation has now become more complicated, with both potentially seeing themselves as the first-choice.

Hermansen's pedigree and reputation, as well as the reported fee mean that it is likely he will be Maresca's number-one, paving the way for at least one of Ward or Iversen to depart in search of more first-team opportunities and minutes.

Neither set the world alight last season following the departure of club icon Kasper Schmeichel, but both have previously shown their class at second tier level: Ward with Huddersfield Town during the 2016/17 campaign, and Iversen perhaps even more impressively during his stint at Preston North End from 2021 until 2022.

Both stoppers possibly saw the spot in the starting XI as their own heading into the upcoming Championship season, but one will almost certainly depart the King Power this summer and the other will be left to compete with Hermansen and attempt to become Maresca's go-to choice between the sticks.